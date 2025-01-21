Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 21
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a great spot to make a move up the Western Conference standings – or at least give themselves some more breathing room on the No. 6 seed – when they take on the six-win Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles is favored by 12.5 points in this matchup with the Wizards, who have been terrible on the road this season, winning just one of their 18 games.
The Lakers dropped their matchup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they still hold the No. 6 spot in the West – a coveted spot since they’d avoid the play-in tournament in the season ended today.
While LeBron made some pointed comments about the Lakers needing to play “close to perfect basketball” to win, they may not have to do that against a Washington team that ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive, defensive and net rating this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Wizards vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +12.5 (-110)
- Lakers -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +550
- Lakers: -800
Total
- 229 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Spectrum SportsNet
- Wizards record: 6-35
- Lakers record: 22-18
Wizards vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- LeBron James – probable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Wizards vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alexandre Sarr OVER 10.5 Points (-120)
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sarr is averaging 11.6 points per game entering tonight’s matchup with the Lakers.
Sarr has taken at least 10 shots in 10 of his last 13 games, averaging 12.5 points per game over that stretch. While the rookie hasn’t been super efficient this season (40.0 percent from the field), he should be able to get some easy buckets against a Lakers defense that is 28th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
James has erased a poor stretch from 3 that occurred early in the season, pushing his season average to 40.0 percent entering Tuesday’s matchup.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has made at least two shots from deep in 10 of his last 11 games, and now he gets a crack at a Washington team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage.
James should easily clear this discounted prop on Tuesday.
Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have really struggled on defense lately, but this is the perfect matchup for them to get a feel-good win.
Los Angeles has been a much better team at home (8-7 against the spread as a home favorite, 14-6 straight up) this season, and the Wizards have just one road win all season. On top of that, the Wizards are just 6-10-2 against the spread as road underdogs.
Washington’s road net rating is an astounding -15.1 points per 100 possessions, making it nearly impossible to justify betting on it tonight.
I don’t love laying this many points with Los Angeles given its defensive issues in the 2024-25 season, but Washington remains a must-fade on the road.
Pick: Lakers -13.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.