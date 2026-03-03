Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3
The Orlando Magic are looking to get back on track when they host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Orlando dropped its last two games after a pair of upset wins in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Washington has lost five games in a row, including a good fight last night at home against Houston. The Wizards are now in the second half of a back-to-back with travel.
The Magic beat the Wizards by 31 back in November before Washington got revenge at home in January.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +15.5 (-110)
- Magic -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards +750
- Magic -1200
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN FL
- Wizards record: 16-44
- Magic record: 31-28
Wizards vs. Magic Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Leaky Black – Questionable
- Anthony Davis – Out
- Kyshawn George – Questionable
- Anthony Gill – Questionable
- D’angelo Russell – Questionable
- Alex Sarr – Out
- Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable
- Cam Whitmore – Out
- Trae Young – Out
Magic Injury Report
- Anthony Black – Questionable
- Colin Castleton – Out
- Alex Morales – Out
- Franz Wagner – Out
Wizards vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Desmond Bane is coming off a fantastic month of February. He averaged 24.7 points per game on 59.1% shooting, but started March with just 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting (1-of-3 from deep) against the Pistons.
He has a great chance to bounce back tonight against the lowly Wizards, though, as Washington allows 123 points per game, including 31.2 to shooting guards.
Bane is still averaging 21.8 points per game at home this season, and that’s only been trending upwards in recent weeks. I’ll take him to get there tonight against the Wizards.
Wizards vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been struggling recently, but I can’t ignore the Wizards’ road woes. They’re just 5-23 straight up and 10-18 against the spread on the road this season.
The Magic are coming off two straight losses, but they covered easily in the last game they were favored – a 131-94 win in Sacramento. They need an opportunity like this one for a big win to get back on track, and the Wizards are coming to town after playing last night at home.
For reference, Washington lost 132-101 to Miami as +13 underdogs the last time the Wizards had a back-to-back with travel.
Pick: Magic -15.5 (-110)
