Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

The Orlando Magic are looking to get back on track when they host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Orlando dropped its last two games after a pair of upset wins in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Washington has lost five games in a row, including a good fight last night at home against Houston. The Wizards are now in the second half of a back-to-back with travel.

The Magic beat the Wizards by 31 back in November before Washington got revenge at home in January.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +15.5 (-110)

Magic -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards +750

Magic -1200

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN FL

Wizards record: 16-44

Magic record: 31-28

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Leaky Black – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Questionable

Anthony Gill – Questionable

D’angelo Russell – Questionable

Alex Sarr – Out

Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – Questionable

Colin Castleton – Out

Alex Morales – Out

Franz Wagner – Out

Wizards vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Desmond Bane is coming off a fantastic month of February. He averaged 24.7 points per game on 59.1% shooting, but started March with just 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting (1-of-3 from deep) against the Pistons.

He has a great chance to bounce back tonight against the lowly Wizards, though, as Washington allows 123 points per game, including 31.2 to shooting guards.

Bane is still averaging 21.8 points per game at home this season, and that’s only been trending upwards in recent weeks. I’ll take him to get there tonight against the Wizards.

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been struggling recently, but I can’t ignore the Wizards’ road woes. They’re just 5-23 straight up and 10-18 against the spread on the road this season.

The Magic are coming off two straight losses, but they covered easily in the last game they were favored – a 131-94 win in Sacramento. They need an opportunity like this one for a big win to get back on track, and the Wizards are coming to town after playing last night at home.

For reference, Washington lost 132-101 to Miami as +13 underdogs the last time the Wizards had a back-to-back with travel.

Pick: Magic -15.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.