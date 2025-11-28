Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The two worst teams in the Eastern Conference face off in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday, as the Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards.
Washington is coming off a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday – the team’s second of the season – but it is set as a sizable underdog on the road against Indy.
The Pacers are having a season from hell when it comes to injuries, and Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith and others are out on Friday with Andrew Nembhard listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player pro and a prediction for this NBA Cup matchup.
Wizards vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +6.5 (-105)
- Pacers -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +225
- Pacers: -278
Total
- 239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Wizards record: 2-15
- Pacers record: 2-16
Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Corey Kispert – out
- Tre Johnson – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
Wizards vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bennedict Mathurin OVER 23.5 Points (-103)
I’ll take a shot on Mathurin in the prop market on Friday, as he’s scored 21 or more points in three of his last five games since returning from injury.
Mathurin is averaging 23.0 points per game, and he’s taken at least 13 shots in all five of his games since returning. This is a great matchup against a Washington team that is 29th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Someone has to score for the Pacers, and Mathurin and Pascal Siakam should be the top-two options on Friday night.
Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
These are arguably the two worst teams in the league – depending upon how you feel about New Orleans – and they rank 29th (Indiana) and 30th (Washington) in net rating.
With Nembhard questionable for this game, I have a hard time getting behind the Pacers as 6.5-point favorites, especially since they’re 0-2 ATS as favorites this season despite a 9-9 ATS record overall.
Washington has not covered at a high rate, going 5-12 against the spread and 5-10 ATS as an underdog this season.
Still, I think the play between two terrible teams is to simply take the points. Washington is coming off a win, so there could be some momentum for this young team to at least hang around against the shell of a Pacers squad on Friday.
Pick: Wizards +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
