Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are riding high after beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and they’re one step closer to locking up a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana has an easy matchup at home on Tuesday against the tanking Washington Wizards, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Washington has prioritized development all season long, and it’s set as a massive underdog against the playoff-bound Pacers on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Wizards vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +19 (-112)
- Pacers -19 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +1100
- Pacers: -2100
Total
- 236 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
- Wizards record: 17-61
- Pacers record: 47-31
Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Anthony Gill – questionable
- Richaun Holmes – doubtful
- Corey Kispert – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – questionable
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
- Pascal Siakam – questionable
Wizards vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 9.3 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared 9.5 dimes in 16 of his 19 games since the All-Star break, averaging 11.3 dimes per game.
There is a little risk here if Haliburton is pulled early in a potential blowout, but I still love the Pacers’ chances of having a big offensive first half led by Haliburton moving the rock. Washington ranks just 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Do not overthink this matchup.
Washington is actively trying to lose to keep its odds in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery high, and the Wizards gave up an insane 162 points to the Pacers back on March 27.
That game was played in Washington, and I could see things going even worse for the Wizards on the road on Tuesday.
Washington has losses by 34, 12, 26 and and three (that game was against the tanking Brooklyn Nets) since losing to Indiana in late March.
The Wizards’ net rating is -16.1 over their last 10 games while the Pacers are 8-2 during that stretch and have won four straight.
I’ll lay the points with Indiana as it aims to lock up a top-four seed in the conference.
Pick: Pacers -19 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.