Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

The Detroit Pistons are looking to keep rolling when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Detroit has won three straight and five of its last six games, while Washington came back down to Earth with a blowout loss against the Knicks after winning three of four.

The Wizards shot for the stars at the deadline, though, trading out a few pieces for Anthony Davis after adding Trae Young earlier this season.

Washington pushed Detroit to overtime in their first meeting, but this one should be a different story.

The oddsmakers have the Pistons as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +14.5 (-105)

Pistons -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wizards: +600

Pistons: -900

Total

226.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Wizards vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT2, FDSN DT

Wizards record: 13-36

Pistons record: 37-12

Wizards vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – out

Malaki Branham – out

AJ Johnson – out

Tre Johnson – out

Skai Labissiere – out

Khris Middleton – out

Jamir Watkins – available

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – questionable

Tobias Harris – questionable

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Daniss Jenkins – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – questionable

Dario Saric – out

Tolu Smith – out

Wizards vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

The Pistons may rest Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris tonight in the first end of a back-to-back, so I’m looking at Pistons guard Kyshawn George instead.

The sophomore swingman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season, which puts him right at this 23.5 mark.

He’s had a few down games against the Kings and Knicks this week, but had 24+ PRA in each of his previous nine games. George also had 24 PRA against the Pistons back in November.

Detroit should take it easy tonight, allowing George to have a big game once again for a Washington team with some moving pieces.

Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The injury status of Cunningham and Harris make this a tough call, and if they play this is probably the wrong side, but I’m backing the Wizards as road underdogs tonight.

They’re probably not going to win, but they forced overtime as +11 underdogs back in November. Washington has played some solid basketball recently and hasn’t lost by more than 14 in its last four road games.

Pick: Wizards +14.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.