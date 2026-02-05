Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5
The Detroit Pistons are looking to keep rolling when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Detroit has won three straight and five of its last six games, while Washington came back down to Earth with a blowout loss against the Knicks after winning three of four.
The Wizards shot for the stars at the deadline, though, trading out a few pieces for Anthony Davis after adding Trae Young earlier this season.
Washington pushed Detroit to overtime in their first meeting, but this one should be a different story.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +14.5 (-105)
- Pistons -14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +600
- Pistons: -900
Total
- 226.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Wizards vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT2, FDSN DT
- Wizards record: 13-36
- Pistons record: 37-12
Wizards vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Malaki Branham – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Tre Johnson – out
- Skai Labissiere – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Jamir Watkins – available
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Tobias Harris – questionable
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – questionable
- Dario Saric – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Wizards vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
The Pistons may rest Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris tonight in the first end of a back-to-back, so I’m looking at Pistons guard Kyshawn George instead.
The sophomore swingman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season, which puts him right at this 23.5 mark.
He’s had a few down games against the Kings and Knicks this week, but had 24+ PRA in each of his previous nine games. George also had 24 PRA against the Pistons back in November.
Detroit should take it easy tonight, allowing George to have a big game once again for a Washington team with some moving pieces.
Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The injury status of Cunningham and Harris make this a tough call, and if they play this is probably the wrong side, but I’m backing the Wizards as road underdogs tonight.
They’re probably not going to win, but they forced overtime as +11 underdogs back in November. Washington has played some solid basketball recently and hasn’t lost by more than 14 in its last four road games.
Pick: Wizards +14.5 (-105)
