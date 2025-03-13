Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 13
For the second straight game, the Detroit Pistons will host the Washington Wizards.
Detroit dominated this Wizards team on Tuesday night, 123-103, and it’s looking to get another win to make a push for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
That’s right, the Pistons are tied in terms of games back with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks (all 18.5 games back of Cleveland) in the standings in the East. With a win and a Bucks loss, the Pistons would leapfrog them in the standings.
Cade Cunningham and company have been playing at a high level all season long, but can they cover this massive spread tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +15 (-110)
- Pistons -15 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +600
- Pistons: -900
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, MNMT
- Wizards record: 13-51
- Pistons record: 37-29
Wizards vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Colby Jones – questionable
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Wizards vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
These prop picks were written before odds were released for Thursday’s game. They are suggestions based on past player performance.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER Points and Assists
Cunningham had a big game over Washington on Tuesday, dropping 27 points and 10 assists in a 20-point win.
Over his last 12 games, the first-time All-Star has been on fire, averaging 26.9 points and 8.5 assists per night. Against a Washington defense that is one of the worst in the NBA this season, Cunningham should stuff the stat sheet on offense. I love taking a combo prop here since he’s capable of dropping 30 or having a 10-plus assist game on any given night.
Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Even though they’re just 6-9 against the spread as home favorites this season, the Pistons had no problem with the Wizards on Tuesday night.
Detroit has been one of the best teams in the NBA as of late, ranking fourth in net rating over its last 10 games while the Wizards clock in at No. 24. Washington has been the worst team in the NBA all season, and it’s extremely hard to trust since it is clearly prioritizing development at this point in the 2024-25 season.
The Piston have made their mark on the defensive end of the floor all season, ranking second in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
I think they’ll shut down a Washington offense that they've held to less than 105 points in both of their meetings so far this season.
After covering as 15-point favorites on Tuesday, the Pistons are the bet to make again tonight.
Pick: Pistons -15 (-110 at DraftKings)
