Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for A'ja Wilson, Fever-Wings and More)
Sunday’s WNBA action kicks off early at 1 p.m. EST with the Connecticut Sun taking on the Seattle Storm in the first game of a five-game slate.
Yes, the NFL starts next week, but this Sunday belongs to the W!
I’m all in on this slate, taking three bets for the three final games of action, including a player prop for MVP favorite A’ja Wilson.
With the playoffs approaching, each one of these games matters a ton for positioning, and the race for the No. 8 seed with the Atlanta Dream (in today’s best bets) and Dallas Wings (also in today’s best bets) chasing the Chicago Sky.
Let’s dive into the picks for Sunday, Sept. 1!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 53-42 (+6.41 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings OVER 182.5 (-110)
- A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Atlanta Dream Moneyline (-130) vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 0.5 unit
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings OVER 182.5 (-110)
This game is MADE for points to be scored.
The Fever and Wings are both top five in the league in pace, and Indiana has been running the floor in a big way since starting 1-8 on the season. Over the last 15 games, the Fever are third in pace in the W (Dallas is actually No. 1), and it ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating.
Dallas ranks No. 2 in offensive rating over that stretch, but it is also the worst defensive team in the WNBA over that stretch. Again, a perfect recipe for an OVER.
With Satou Sabally back, Dallas has the offensive punch to compete with the Fever, and on top of that, it has won three games in a row by scoring 113, 93 and 94 points in those games.
The OVER is 20-12 in Indiana’s games and 20-11 in Dallas’ games. Let’s root for points between these electric offenses on Sunday.
A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Wilson is playing her fourth game against the Phoenix Mercury this season, and she’s scored 30 or more points in two of those matchups.
Wilson is averaging 27.0 points per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Aces, who have struggled on defense this season, have needed big games from Wilson time and time again to pull off wins, and they even lost to the Wings with her scoring 42 points last week.
Wilson has 27 or more points in 18 of her 31 games this season. I’ll back her with a top-four seed in the league hanging in the balance for the Aces.
Atlanta Dream Moneyline (-130) vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 0.5 unit
The Dream are just a game out of the No. 8 seed, and they have a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-8 in their last 10 games) on Sunday.
The Sparks did upset the New York Liberty in their last game, but they rank dead last in the WNBA in net rating over their last 15 games and are down key players in Lexie Brown and Cameron Brink.
The Dream have been elite on the road (10-5 against the spread) while the Sparks are just 5-9-1 against the spread at home.
I can’t get behind the Sparks – even off a massive upset – to win again when the Dream are fighting for a playoff spot.
