Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Lynx-Sky)
A three-game afternoon slate in the WNBA?
Sign me up.
There are a ton of stars in action on Sunday, with the final matchup of the day coming between Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi in Phoenix (and on ESPN).
I’m eyeing a pair of player props on Sunday, as well as one side, to get back on track after an 0-2 showing on Friday.
Here’s a look at Sunday's WNBA Best Bets!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 29-27 (+1.57 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Minnesota Lynx -7 (-108) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
- Caitlin Clark OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-154) – 0.5 unit
Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
My favorite play in the New York Liberty-Atlanta Dream matchup is for Stewart, who has given the Dream a ton of trouble in two meetings this season.
Not only is the Liberty star averaging 21.0 points per game against Atlanta, but she has shot 14-for-26 from the field across two matchups. There is a little bit of a worry that the Liberty may win this game by too much for Stewart to play long enough to hit this points prop, but given New York’s 1-9 ATS record at home, this may end up being closer than we expect.
Stewie is having a down scoring year by her standards, but she’s a threat to get 20-plus on a nightly basis. In a good matchup, she’s worth a shot in this prop.
Minnesota Lynx -7 (-108) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
Napheesa Collier’s injury status is going to be extremely key in this game, but it would be surprising to see her sit after the Lynx listed her as probable for this matchup.
That’s a great sign for Minnesota – and for bettors – as this seven-point spread may be a little short for the Lynx on the road.
Minnesota is 6-2 against the spread on the road this season and league-best 13-5 against the spread overall in the 2024 season.
Meanwhile, the Sky are just 3-6 against the spread at home, a shocking number since they’ve played around .500 ball on the road in 2024.
I love the Lynx, who rank third in offensive rating, first in defensive rating and second in net rating. While Chicago is sixth in the league in net rating, it clocks in at minus-2.1, way off from the Lynx’s plus-11.7 net rating this season.
Minnesota’s defense has been great all season, and I think the Lynx should be favored by much more than seven if Collier plays.
Caitlin Clark OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-154) – 0.5 unit
I’m focused on Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury matchup, who has played great over her last five games, averaging 17.8 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 7.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
The Fever guard has the keys to the offense, but we’re now really starting to see her stuff the stat sheet like she did at Iowa. The other key is the efficiency, as Clark has shot over 50 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from 3-point range during this stretch.
Clark has cleared 29.5 points, rebounds and assists in three of those five games, and there should be a ton of possessions in this matchup since the Mercury rank third in the league in pace.
Expect CC to have a big game on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.