Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dearica Hamby, Sun-Liberty on Tuesday)
After a day off on Monday, the WNBA returns with four games on Tuesday, starting with the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics at 11:30 a.m. EST.
There are plenty of ways to bet on the action today, but I've narrowed it down to my favorite player prop and my favorite spread pick.
For the player prop, we’re eyeing the matinee matchup between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks, as forward Dearica Hamby has been on fire ahead of the Olympic break.
Plus, the two best teams in the WNBA – Connecticut and New York – could be in line for a close game with Breanna Stewart questionable and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton out.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 41-32 (+5.09 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Dearica Hamby OVER 19.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Connecticut Sun +4 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
Dearica Hamby OVER 19.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Over her last seven games, Hamby has been one of the best players in the WNBA, and the All-Star forward has played extremely well all season long.
Hamby is averaging 23.3 points per game since June 22, putting up at least 20 points in five of her last seven games. Hamby has four games over that stretch with 25 or more points, including a 27-point masterpiece in a win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday.
This is a great matchup for Hamby, as the Storm allow the second-most points in the paint this season.
Not only that, but with Cameron Brink and Li Yueru out in this game, the Sparks lack frontcourt depth to even be able to take Hamby off the floor. I expect her to have a ton of usage once again this afternoon.
Connecticut Sun +4 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart’s status is going to be massive in this game, as she’s one of three Liberty players listed as questionable.
Plus, with Laney-Hamilton already ruled out, the Liberty may have a tougher time scoring the ball against this elite Sun defense.
Connecticut is No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and it has kept both games close with the Liberty so far in 2024.
Not only that, but the Liberty have been a nightmare to bet on at home. They’re just 2-10 against the spread at Barclays Center and 8-14 against the spread when favored in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Sun are a respectable 5-5 against the spread on the road. They should be able to hang around in this game – especially with the total (153.5) suggesting we’re getting a low-scoring affair on Tuesday night.
As good as the Liberty have been all season, I can’t lay this number with them given their ATS struggles.
