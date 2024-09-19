Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream-Liberty, Wings-Aces)
The final day of the WNBA regular season is upon us!
All 12 teams are in action, but there are only a few teams with something to play for when it comes to playoff standings.
Let’s break things down:
- Connecticut can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over the Chicago Sky
- Las Vegas can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Dallas and a Connecticut loss
- Atlanta can clinch the No. 8 seed with a win over the New York Liberty
- Washington and Chicago need a win and help to get the No. 8 seed
- New York (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 2), Seattle (No. 5), Indiana (No. 6), Mercury (No. 7) are locked into their playoff spots
With all this in mind, I’m focusing on two teams with something on the line on Thursday for my best bets.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 73-54 (+9.69 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Atlanta Dream +3.5 (-110) vs. New York Liberty – 0.5 unit
- Las Vegas Aces -8.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Dream +3.5 (-110) vs. New York Liberty – 0.5 unit
Nobody has more to play for Thursday night than Atlanta, as it controls its own destiny to make the playoffs.
Meanwhile, New York has the No. 1 seed locked up and no reason to run stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones out there and risk injury.
Based on this spread, it appears that Vegas is preparing for at least some of the Liberty starters to sit, which is an invitation to bet on Atlanta.
The Dream have done a great job on the road, going 13-6 against the spread this season, and New York is just 5-15 ATS at home.
I’ll gladly back Atlanta with it getting points in the biggest game of the season.
Las Vegas Aces -8.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
There is a chance that Las Vegas ends up with nothing to play if the Sun win at 7 p.m. EST against the Sky, but if CT loses, this game means a lot to the Aces.
The No. 3 seed would avoid playing the New York Liberty in the second round, a huge benefit for the Aces, who have struggled against New York in 2024.
Las Vegas has been red hot as of late, winning eight of 10 games and four in row. Meanwhile, Dallas (eight losses in a row) is struggling.
The Wings are also just 7-12 against the spread at home in the 2024 season and 13-26 overall.
I’ll back the Aces, who have something to play for at this point, in Thursday’s regular season finale.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.