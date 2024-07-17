Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream-Lynx, Fever-Wings on Wednesday)
With the Olympics getting closer, the WNBA is preparing to close up shop for about a month for the All-Star and Olympic break.
Wednesday’s two games (Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings) are the final matchups we’ll have until the league returns on Aug. 15 to finish the 2024 season.
Since we’re going to have about a month without any WNBA basketball, I’ve made a wager on both games tonight to hopefully send us into the break on a high note.
Can Caitlin Clark and the Fever cover? Will the Minnesota Lynx survive the potential absence of Napheesa Collier?
Here’s how I’m playing the two matchups in the W on Wednesday.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 41-34 (+3.59 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Atlanta Dream +8 (-110) vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Indiana Fever -4 (-108) vs. Dallas Wings
Atlanta Dream +8 (-110) vs. Minnesota Lynx
There’s a ton of injury news that is going to impact this game, starting with the Dream side.
Rhyne Howard is expected to return to the lineup from an ankle injury, which is huge for Atlanta, as it desperately needs her scoring on offense.
The Dream enter this game with the worst offensive rating in the WNBA, and they’ve slipped all the way to 10th in the league in net rating. Howard (15.4 points per game) had not been super efficient before her ankle injury, but she is at least a threat that can move the focus from Tina Charles and Allisha Gray on the offensive end.
As for the Lynx, they’ve struggled without Collier – an MVP candidate this season – losing back-to-back games. I’d be shocked to see Minnesota force Collier back into action ahead of this lengthy break, especially since it is still entrenched in a playoff spot (No. 5 in the league entering this game).
So, I’m going to take the points with the Dream and hope they can cover in a third straight game.
Despite the awful 1-9 record in their last 10 games, the Dream are a solid team to bet on – at least on the road – in 2024. Atlanta is 8-4 against the spread over away from home, including a solid 7-7 ATS record overall as an underdog.
Meanwhile, the Lynx have failed to cover in two straight and have slipped after a blistering start to the season against the spread. They're now just 8-7 ATS as favorites and 7-6 ATS at home.
I’ll back Atlanta to head into the break on a high note.
Indiana Fever -4 (-108) vs. Dallas Wings
The Fever have been one of the better teams in the WNBA since the start of June, going 10-6 straight up to improve to 11-14 on the season – good for seventh in the W.
A 1-8 start to the season was less than ideal, but Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and company have settled in nicely to make a real push for the playoffs. Indiana has a three-game lead on Atlanta (the No. 9 seed) and a half-game lead on Chicago (the No. 8 seed) entering this matchup with Dallas.
The Wings have not fared nearly as well, as injuries have led them to a 5-19 start – the worst record in the league. With Satou Sabally out until after the Olympic break, the Wings have relied heavily on Natasha Howard (who also missed time this season) and Arike Ogunbowale.
It hasn’t been enough, as the Wings are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak.
While Indiana has struggled on defense (11th in the WNBA in defensive rating) the Wings have been worse, ranking dead last in defensive rating and net rating and eighth in offensive rating.
Not only that, but Dallas hasn’t been great to bet on, going 2-8 against the spread at home and 6-12 against the spread as an underdog in the 2024 season.
The Fever, on the other hand, are 14-11 ATS on the season and 5-3 ATS when they’re favored.
Indiana has been rolling as of late, winning six of its last 10 games while ranking fifth in the league in net rating over that stretch. I’ll trust Clark and company to enter the break with a win on Wednesday night.
