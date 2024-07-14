Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever-Lynx, A'ja Wilson on Sunday)
A massive four-game slate in the WNBA takes place on Sunday, but I’ve settled on just two bets to place on this slate.
We’re looking at an underdog later in the afternoon, as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever may be undervalued at this point in the season.
Plus, I’m targeting A’ja Wilson in the prop market for a play you may not expect in the Las Vegas Aces-Washington Mystics matchup.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 40-31 (+5.15 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Indiana Fever +6.5 (-112) vs. Minnesota Lynx – 0.5 unit
- A’ja Wilson UNDER 26.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Indiana Fever +6.5 (-112) vs. Minnesota Lynx – 0.5 unit
The Indiana Fever are undervalued on Sunday against a Minnesota Lynx squad that could be without Napheesa Collier (foot, questionable).
The Lynx were blown out by the Seattle Storm by 28 in their last game, and they aren’t nearly as good of a team without Collier on either end of the floor.
Meanwhile, the Fever are now 12-11 against the spread on the season and 10-14 on the season after getting off to an extremely slow start. Caitlin Clark has gotten her legs under her, and the Fever have a solid group of players around Clark in Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith.
The Lynx could see this line move in their favor if Collier plays, but I think the Fever are a little undervalued given their play over the last 10 games.
They have a +1.1 net rating (compared to Minnesota at +2.7) over the last 10 games. I have to roll with Indiana in what could be a road upset.
A’ja Wilson UNDER 26.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
I can’t believe I’m doing it, but I’m fading MVP favorite A’ja Wilson against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.
Let me explain why.
Wilson scored 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting against the Mystics the first time these teams met, playing just over 26 minutes with the Las Vegas Aces winning by 21.
Could a similar result happen this afternoon?
Washington is once again shorthanded, and the Aces have been rolling over their last 10 games, especially since Chelsea Gray started playing normal minutes again. Las Vegas may not need a big game from Wilson, who enters this matchup averaging 27.1 points per game.
Plus, the Mystics do allow the fewest points in the paint per game this season, so they may look to pack things in and force the ball out of Wilson’s hands down low.
Since I expect Vegas to run away with a win, the UNDER may be the play on this prop.
