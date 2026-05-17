Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Allisha Gray, Rickea Jackson, Tempo-Sparks, More)

Sunday’s WNBA action kicks off in the afternoon, as the Las Vegas Aces hit the road to play the Atlanta Dream as part of a four-game slate on Sunday, May 17.

I’m coming off a SWEEP on Friday night in the W, and it’s been a great start to the season in Peter’s Points, as I’ve hit 12 of my first 17 bets! So, why not keep that momentum rolling for these four games on Sunday?

Las Vegas Aces @ Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever

Chicago Sky @ Minnesota Lynx

Toronto Tempo @ Los Angeles Sparks

There are three player props that I’m eyeing on Sunday, including one for Chicago Sky wing Rickea Jackson, who is off to a great start in her first season in the Windy City.

Plus, I’m going back to the well with a spread pick that hit on Friday night, as the Tempo have a rematch with the Sparks.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the best bets for Sunday’s WNBA action.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 12-5 (+4.43 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 187-169-2 (+7.33 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Tempo +7.5 (-105) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Allisha Gray 20+ Points (-107)

Flau’jae Johnson UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)

Rickea Jackson OVER 17.5 Points (-130)

Toronto Tempo +7.5 (-105) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks knocked off Toronto on Friday night, winning 99-95, but they failed to cover the spread (7.5) for the third time this season. L.A. is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 straight up, and I’m not sold on it as a favorite at home again on Sunday.

The Tempo (2-1 against the spread this season) had their best offensive game of their 2026 campaign on Friday night.

Brittney Sykes (27 points) led the way in that game, but Marina Mabrey (3-of-10, seven points) struggled to find her offense for the first time this season. I think this could be a bounce-back spot for Mabrey, especially since the Sparks are 14th in the WNBA in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Tempo are No. 1 in defensive rating and No. 6 in net rating through three games. The Sparks are 14th in net rating, and they remain without star guard Ariel Atkins on Sunday.

L.A. may end up winning this matchup, but it has struggled to get stops in the 2026 season, allowing 105. 87 and 95 points in three games. I think that gives the Tempo a great shot to hang around and cover the spread for the third time in four games.

Allisha Gray 20+ Points (-107)

Allisha Gray is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, and she should have a massive role on Sunday with Rhyne Howard (concussion protocol) out of the lineup.

Through two games in 2026, Gray is averaging 25.0 points per game, putting up at least 24 points in each of her two appearances. She’s shooting just 42.1 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3, but Gray has attempted 38 shots and 15 free throws already this season.

So, the usage is already high and could climb even further with Howard and Brionna Jones sidelined.

The Aces are sixth in the W in defensive rating, but I’m buying Gray in this matchup. She’s coming off the best season of her career in 2025 when she averaged 18.4 points per game and was fourth in the league’s MVP voting. If Gray pushes 20-plus shot attempts on Sunday, she’s an easy bet to score 20 or more.

Flau’jae Johnson UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)

Seattle Storm rookie Flau’jae Johnson is off to a rough start in her WNBA career, averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting just 27.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3.

Johnson is 8-for-29 in three games, and she took a season-low seven shots in her last matchup against Toronto. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see the former LSU star come up short on Sunday, even with Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) out of the lineup.

Indiana ranks outside the top 10 in the league in defensive rating, but Johnson has 12, 16 and seven points in her three games and is making about one of every four shots that she takes. That simply won’t get it done, unless the rookie is able to get double-digit shot attempts – or get to the line a ton – on Sunday.

Until she turns things around shooting the ball, Johnson is an easy fade candidate against a playoff contender like Indiana.

Rickea Jackson OVER 17.5 Points (-130)

Los Angeles may regret trading Rickea Jackson already, as the former first-round pick is balling to start this season in Chicago.

Jackson is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3. While I don’t love the efficiency for the Sky star, she's had to carry a major workload with Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens and DiJonai Carrington all out of the lineup.

On top of that, Skylar Diggins is now questionable for Sunday’s game.

So, Jackson – who took 22 shots in her last matchup with Phoenix – could be called upon for even more offense on Sunday.

Jackson has taken 54 shots (18 per game) and 22 free throws already this season. She has one of the higher floors of a scorer in the league right now, and this line is simply too low, especially since Minnesota is just 10th in defensive rating in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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