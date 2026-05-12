Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Angel Reese, Liberty-Fire, Olivia Miles)

After an off day on Monday, the WNBA returns with an interesting three-game slate on Tuesday, May 12:

Atlanta Dream @ Dallas Wings

New York Liberty @ Portland Fire

Minnesota Lynx @ Phoenix Mercury

The Wings got off to a strong start on Saturday, upsetting the Indiana Fever behind 20 points from Paige Bueckers, while the Liberty (2-0) are rolling to start the season even with Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally missing the first two games.

The Lynx (0-1) and Mercury (1-1) are two teams with playoff expectations in 2026, and the Lynx saw some really positive signs from rookie Olivia Miles in her WNBA debut against the Dream.

I’m eyeing Miles in the prop market for one of the three bets I’m placing on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and the breakdown of each of these picks for May 12.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 3-2 (+0.38 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 178-166-2 (+3.28 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Angel Reese 12+ Rebounds (-154)

New York Liberty -13.5 (-105) vs. Portland Fire

Olivia Miles OVER 5.5 Assists (-140)

Angel Reese 12+ Rebounds (-154)

It’s early in the 2026 season, but the Wings grabbed just 43.5 percent of available rebounds against the Fever in their season opener, which ranks 13th in the league.

That could be an issue against Angel Reese, who is one of the best rebounders in the league and grabbed 14 boards in Game 1 of the season. Reese averages 12.9 rebounds per game for her career, and it appears she’s going to play a lot of the center spot for the Dream, who started Naz Hillmon alongside her in their opener.

Reese has averaged 12.6 or more rebounds in each of her first two WNBA seasons, so I’m buying her in this market on Tuesday night.

New York Liberty -13.5 (-105) vs. Portland Fire

The Liberty went to overtime in a win over Washington on Sunday, but they dominated the Connecticut Sun in their season opener, winning by 31 points.

New York is a significantly more talented team than the Fire, who lost by 15 points to the new-look Chicago Sky in their opener. Portland ranks 11th in the W in offensive rating after one game, and the Liberty have one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the league with Stewart and Jonquel Jones – two former league MVPs – leading the way.

There isn’t a ton of date for the Fire to base this play on, but I’m going to trust the more talented team early in the season. The Liberty should roll on Tuesday, especially if Marine Johannes continues to shoot the lights out from 3.

Olivia Miles OVER 5.5 Assists (-140)

No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles had a strong debut in a one-point loss to Atlanta, dropping 21 points, three rebounds and eight assists while playing over 33 minutes.

Miles earned the start and immediately showed why she’s one of the best point guard prospects in recent years, turning the ball over just three times while racking up two steals and two blocks while shooting 6-for-14 from the field.

I think Miles is worth a look in the prop market against Phoenix, which is allowing 22.0 assists per game through two games. If Miles is going to start and play heavy minutes, she’s too good of a passer to fade at this number.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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