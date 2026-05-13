Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever-Sparks, Rickea Jackson, Aces-Sun)

A loaded four-game slate takes place in the WNBA on Wednesday night, as the Indiana Fever, Los Angeles Sparks, Toronto Tempo and Connecticut Sun are in search of their first win of the 2026 campaign:

Seattle Storm @ Toronto Tempo

Las Vegas Aces @ Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky @ Golden State Valkyries

Indiana Fever @ Los Angeles Sparks

There are multiple road favorites on Wednesday, including A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who bounced back nicely from a loss to the Phoenix Mercury in their season opener, knocking off Sparks by 27 points on Sunday.

For today’s edition of Peter’s Points, I’m eyeing two player props and two sides, including a pick for rising star Dominique Malonga and the Seattle Storm.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays for May 13!

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2026 season record: 5-3 (+0.74 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 180-167-2 (+3.64 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Fever Moneyline (-142) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+130)

Las Vegas Aces -13.5 (-112) vs. Connecticut Sun

Rickea Jackson 15+ Points (-180)

Fever Moneyline (-142) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The Fever scored 104 points in their season opener against the Dallas Wings, but they ended up losing by three, coming up short on multiple shot attempts in the final seconds.

Now, the Fever take on a Sparks team that was blown out by Las Vegas and are currently integrating a bunch of new players into the roster after adding Ariel Atkins and Nneka Ogwumike in the offseason.

Only one bench player – veteran Erica Wheeler – played double-digit minutes for the Sparks in their opener, and there is a lack of bench scoring on this team if Cameron Brink isn’t going to assert herself as a scorer.

Indiana was a playoff team without Caitlin Clark last season, and it should take a step forward with her in the lineup. The Fever are currently a top-five offense through the W’s opening weekend, and I like their depth more than what the Sparks have.

I’ll simply take Indiana to win outright on Wednesday night.

Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+130)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Dominique Malonga is one of the brightest young stars in the WNBA – and she showed why in the team’s opener.

Malonga had 21 points and eight boards in a loss to Golden State before foul trouble limited her to just 19 minutes against the Sun in the Storm’s first win of the season.

I believe Malonga is going to be a double-double threat this season as long as she can stay on the floor, and I already bet her to hit this prop against the Valkyries earlier this season. I’m going back to the well with this still set at plus money, as the Tempo rank 10th in the W in rebound percentage so far in 2026.

Las Vegas Aces -13.5 (-112) vs. Connecticut Sun

The Aces’ season opener against the Mercury was shocking, but I’m buying them on the road against the rebuilding Sun.

Connecticut had a rough season in 2025, and it lost Marina Mabrey in the expansion draft in the offseason. Now, CT projects to be one of the worst teams in the league, and it has a net rating of minus-21.7 through two games.

The Aces responded in a big way against the Sparks, winning by 27 points, and they should be heavily favored against any of the bottom teams in the league this season. CT already lost big as a double-digit underdog against the Liberty, and it’s 0-2 against the spread in 2026.

I’ll lay the points here with the defending champs.

Rickea Jackson 15+ Points (-180)

Rickea Jackson had a strong debut for the Chicago Sky in a win over the Portland Fire, dropping 19 points in over 35 minutes of action.

Jackson – who was acquired in a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks – shot 5-for-14 from the field, 1-for-4 from 3 and 8-for-10 from the line in the win, showing some serious aggression as a scorer.

The former first-round pick has a chance to become the go-to option on offense for this Sky team, and I’d expect her to play a pretty big role against Golden State. Jackson averaged 14.7 points on 12.7 shots per game in her second WNBA season (2025), so I think this number is pretty reasonable for her to reach with an expanded role early in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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