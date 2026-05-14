Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx vs. Wings, Breanna Stewart)

Thursday’s WNBA action features an exciting two-game slate, including a rematch between the New York Liberty and Portland Fire.

Portland picked up the first win in franchise history on a putback layup from Sarah Ashlee Barker, which led to one of the best crowd pops that you’ll ever hear:

SARAH ASHLEE BARKER WALK OFF GAME WINNER FOR PORTLAND FIRE FIRST WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5L7l0v9hd — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 13, 2026

Can the Fire, who are once again home underdogs on Thursday, pull off another upset?

In addition to that rematch, the Minnesota Lynx and No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles are looking to win a second game in a row after they beat the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. Minnesota will take on the Dallas Wings and No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who missed Tuesday’s game with a knee injury.

Dallas is 1-1 this season, knocking off Indiana on Saturday before losing to Atlanta on Tuesday night.

It’s been an exciting first week in the W, and I’m looking to pick up some more wins betting on the action! Here’s a breakdown of my plays for Thursday, May 14.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 8-4 (+1.89 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 183-168-2 (+4.79 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx +3.5 (-115) vs. Dallas Wings

Breanna Stewart UNDER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (+155)

Minnesota Lynx +3.5 (-115) vs. Dallas Wings

Napheesa Collier (ankle) remains out for the Lynx, but they are 2-0 against the spread this season after facing some tough opponents in Atlanta and Phoenix.

The Lynx won as underdogs on Tuesday night against a Phoenix team that blew out the defending champion Las Vegas Aces earlier this season, and they only lost by one at home to Atlanta in their season opener.

Now, the Lynx are 3.5-point underdogs against a Dallas team that just lost by five at home to the Dream.

The Wings have playoff expectations this season, but they’re coming off a 10-win season and still have some major questions defensively after they were one of the worst defensive teams in the league in 2025. So far, the Wings rank 11th out of 15 teams in defensive rating in the 2026 season.

Collier’s absence is a big blow to Minnesota’s ceiling, but it still has a lot of veterans it can rely on, and Miles has been terrific early on in her WNBA career. I’ll take the points in this matchup, as I think there’s a real case the Lynx (sixth in net rating) could pull off the upset on Thursday night.

Breanna Stewart UNDER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (+155)

Even though Breanna Stewart is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, she has not shot the 3-ball well in recent seasons, and that has continued into 2026.

Stewart shot 35.5 percent from 3 in her first season with the Liberty (2023), but since then she’s knocked down just 29.5 percent (2024) and 24.1 percent (2025) of her 3-pointers. Stewie is also averaging just 1.4 3s per game as a member of the Liberty.

To open 2026, Stewart is 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, and she took just two shots from deep in Tuesday’s loss to Portland. So, I don’t expect a big game from her from 3 in the rematch on Thursday.

Stewart hasn’t taken more than four shots from deep in a single game this season, which really lowers her ceiling in this market since she’s shot under 30 percent from deep in back-to-back seasons.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .