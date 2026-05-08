Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sun-Liberty, Marina Mabrey, Dominique Malonga)

The WNBA is back!

A three-game slate kicks off the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, and the 2024 champions – the New York Liberty – are looking to pick up a win without two of their best players, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.

New York takes on the Connecticut Sun (in their final season in CT) at the same time that the Toronto Tempo make their franchise debut against the Washington Mystics. Even though the Tempo are an expansion team, they have two star guards in Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey that could make them a playoff contender in Year 1.

Then, to close the night, the Seattle Storm and former top pick Dominique Malonga will host the Golden State Valkyries, who made the playoffs as an expansion team in 2025. This three-game slate has a ton of intrigue, as we’ll see some of the best young players in the game (Malonga, Flau’jae Johnson, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Lauren Betts) all play on Friday night.

So, why not place a few bets on it?

I’m eyeing three plays, including two player props, to kick off the 2026 season!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 0-0 (+0.00 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 175-164-2 (+2.90 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Marina Mabrey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

New York Liberty -11.5 (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+170)

Marina Mabrey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

Marina Mabrey leads what should be an intriguing Tempo roster into the 2026 season, and I think the Notre Dame product is due for a bounce-back season.

Mabrey dealt with injuries in a rough situation on a tanking Connecticut team in 2025, averaging 14.4 points while shooting just 27.0 percent from 3. A career 34.7 percent shooter from deep, Mabrey had a huge showing in Unrivaled and should return to her old form in Toronto.

Even though she shot just 27.0 percent from deep last season, Mabrey still averaged 1.9 3s per game, and she averaged 2.5 made 3s on 37.7 percent shooting in the 2024 season. A change of scenery – and an interesting supporting cast – should help Mabrey hit her full potential in 2026.

New York Liberty -11.5 (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Ionescu (ankle) and Sabally (illness) are expected to miss Friday’s game for the Liberty, but I’m still buying them as big favorites against the Sun.

Connecticut is a team in transition – literally, it is moving to Houston next season – and I don’t see the Sun putting up a huge fight on the road against a title contender. Last season, Connecticut was just 9-11 against the spread as a road underdog, posting an average scoring margin of minus-15.9 points in those games.

The Liberty went 17-5 at home despite dealing with a major injury to Breanna Stewart, and now they have a little more depth on their roster in 2026. The Liberty are stacked with veterans and two former league MVPs in Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Even with Ionescu expected to miss this game, I think New York is talented enough to pick up a blowout win at home.

Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+170)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Malonga really came into her own down the stretch of the 2025 season, putting up two double-doubles in the playoffs for Seattle.

Now, she’s the focal point of a rebuilding roster after Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes all departed in the offseason. That sets up well for Malonga to put up some big numbers, and she showed in Unrivaled that she’s an absolute force in the paint.

In eight games where she played 20-29 minutes last season, Malonga averaged 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds, and she had 22 points and nine boards in her lone regular season game with more than 30 minutes of action.

As her role expands, I think she’s going to be a nightly double-double threat this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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