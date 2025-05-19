Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Storm vs. Wings)
Monday’s WNBA action features a standalone matchup between the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings, where the top two picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft will be in action.
Dallas’ Paige Bueckers is looking to build on a solid debut (10 points, seven rebounds, two assists) and lead the Wings to their first win of the season. Meanwhile, No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga played just 10 minutes in her debut, scoring two points. Will she have a bigger role on Monday?
The Storm also lost their opener, scoring just 59 points in their first game in the post Jewell Loyd era. Despite that, oddsmakers have Seattle favored in Monday’s matchup by three points.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this standalone matchup.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 2-0 (+0.91 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 86-74 (+5.37 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Paige Bueckers OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Dallas Wings +3 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm – 0.5 unit
Paige Bueckers OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Bueckers had some strong showings in the preseason, including one where she soared past this number, but she didn’t shoot great (3-for-10) in her WNBA debut.
I expect that to change against the Storm, who struggled on both ends of the floor in the season opener against Phoenix. Bueckers has already shown she can rebound at a high level, grabbing seven in her debut.
This prop line is very reasonable for a player who always stuffed the stat sheet at UConn, shooting over 50 percent from the field, over 40 percent from deep and averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Bueckers score a few more points (her prop is set at 13.5) in her second WNBA game to help push her over this total.
Dallas Wings +3 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm – 0.5 unit
Seattle’s offense was stuck in mud in its season opener, while the Wings put up a cool 84 points in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx – who were one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA last season.
I actually think the wrong team is favored here, even though the Storm were a playoff team last season.
Trading away Loyd for draft capital signaled to me that the Storm were willing to take a step back, and they lack proven scoring options after Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.
Seattle isn’t going to get away with scoring less than 60 points and winning on most nights, and I was impressed with the Wings putting up 84 points against a usually stout Minnesota defense, even though Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale didn’t shoot the ball incredibly efficiently.
The Wings’ defense is another issue, but at home I think Ogunbowale and company are in a good spot to pick up a win. After an injury-riddled 2024 season, I think Dallas is being undervalued in the betting market this season.
Remember this team was a playoff team not too long ago in 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.