Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sabrina Ionescu, Sun-Lynx, Aces-Storm)
There are just two days left in the WNBA regular season, and yet the eighth and final playoff spot is anything but decided.
The Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream are all 13-25 heading into Tuesday’s action, but Washington currently holds the tiebreaker for the No. 8 spot. The Mystics find themselves as massive underdogs at home against the New York Liberty tonight.
Meanwhile, the Sky and Dream play each other. So, there’s a good chance Washington is on the outside looking in with one game to play – unless it pulls off a crazy upset.
There are plenty of other potential moves in the standings that can be made over the final two games, as even the 31-7 Liberty haven’t officially locked in the No. 1 seed (Minnesota is two games back with two to play).
That should make for an interesting five-game slate on Tuesday night, I have a few best bets to place for the action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 70-54 (+7.92 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Las Vegas Aces -7 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm
- Connecticut Sun-Minnesota Lynx UNDER 155 (-112) – 0.5 unit
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 5.5 Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Las Vegas Aces -7 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm
The Las Vegas Aces hold a one-game lead on the Seattle Storm with just two games to play, and a win on Tuesday would clinch the No. 4 seed – at least – for the defending champs.
Las Vegas has won three games in a row and eight of its last 10, peaking at the right time in the season. Now, it gets to take on a shorthanded Seattle team that won’t have Jewell Loyd or Ezi Magbegor on Tuesday.
The Aces have won the last two matchups between these teams, and since the Olympic break (13 games) the Aces are No. 3 in the league in net rating while Seattle is No. 7.
I have to lay the points with the Aces, who are now 8-10-1 against the spread on the road in 2024.
Connecticut Sun-Minnesota Lynx UNDER 155 (-112) – 0.5 unit
Can you find a better matchup to bet an under?
The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and they also rank last and second to last in pace.
So, we could be in for a slow-paced rock fight with the No. 2 seed still up for grabs.
In the one meeting between these teams that didn’t go to overtime, these squads combined for 151 points, and the Sun are 21-17 on the UNDER in 2024. Minnesota (who has played one more game because of the Commissioner’s Cup) is 21-7-1 to the UNDER this season.
If both of these teams stick to their identity, and I expect they will, this game should end up in the 70s on Tuesday.
Sabrina Ionescu OVER 5.5 Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
My favorite player prop for the night is in the Liberty-Mystics matchup, as Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been on fire passing the ball.
The All-Star guard is averaging 7.3 assists per game over her last seven matchups, clearing this total in six of those seven games.
Ionescu is averaging 6.1 assists per game on the season, and she has an eight-assist game against Washington earlier this season. The Mystics allow nearly 20 opponent assists per game, and I expect this matchup to be a closer one with the Mystics still fighting for a playoff spot.
If that’s the case, we should see Sabrina on the floor a lot – and racking up dimes – on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
