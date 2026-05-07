WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team Before Start of Regular Season (Liberty, Aces, Fever Top List)

The 2026 WNBA season begins on Friday, May 8, and there are a ton of teams that have a case to win the title this season.

A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces are one of those teams, as they brought back Wilson, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young in an attempt to win a fourth title in five seasons.

However, the favorite to win the title is the New York Liberty, who continue to add All-Stars to their roster. Not only did New York (the 2024 champs) bring back Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescut, but it also signed Satou Sabally in the offseason.

Sabally was one of the driving forces behind the Phoenix Mercury team that made the Finals in 2025, and she should help the Liberty weather the injury bug, which has struck again this season with Ionescu expected to miss the start of the campaign.

Last year’s No. 1 seed – the Minnesota Lynx – find themselves in a precarious position, even though they are +950 to win the title. Star forward Napheesa Collier is expected to miss the first half of the season as she recovers from left ankle surgery. That puts a lot of pressure on Kayla McBride, rookie Olivia Miles and others, especially since star forward Alanna Smith left for Dallas in the offseason.

Dallas (+3000) to win the title could be an interesting contender with the last two No. 1 overall picks (Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd) leading the way. Dallas won just 10 games in the 2026 season, but oddsmakers are expecting a major step forward in Bueckers’ second season.

Speaking of No. 1 overall picks, how did it take this long for me to mention Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever? After making a shocking playoff run without Clark in the 2025 season, the Fever retained key rotation players like star guard Kelsey Mitchell and sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham, giving them a chance to make a run at the title if Clark can stay healthy.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year has her team tied at third in the odds (+500) to win it all with the Atlanta Dream, who made a major addition in the offseason.

The Dream traded for star forward Angel Reese, adding her to their core of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones and Jordin Canada. Atlanta won 30 games and was the No. 3 seed in the W last season, so it should be in the mix for a top-four seed in the 2026 campaign.

The fight for a playoff spot is going to be even tougher in 2026 with two more expansion teams – Toronto and Portland – joining the fray. We now have 15 (!!) WNBA teams to bet on, and the Toronto Tempo (+12500) are a sneaky playoff contender with guards Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey running the show.

With five teams set at shorter than 10/1 to win the title, this is setting up to be one of the most exciting WNBA regular seasons in recent memory.

Here’s a look at the odds for every team ahead of Friday’s season openers!

2026 WNBA Finals Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Liberty: +230

Las Vegas Aces: +440

Indiana Fever: +500

Atlanta Dream: +500

Minnesota Lynx: +950

Los Angeles Sparks: +1800

Phoenix Mercury: +1900

Dallas Wings: +3000

Golden State Valkyries: +3500

Chicago Sky: +5500

Washington Mystics: +10000

Toronto Tempo: +12500

Seattle Storm: +40000

Connecticut Sun: +50000

Portland Fire: +50000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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