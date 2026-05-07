WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd, Awa Fam Top List Ahead of Regular Season

Olivia Miles or Azzi Fudde? Awa Fam or Lauren Betts? There are so many intriguing rookies in the 2026 class, making the Rookie of the Year a fun award to bet on before the regular season kicks off on Friday.

Each season, the WNBA Rookie of the Year award is one of the most exciting races to follow, and a pair of all-time rookies entered the draft in recent seasons, as Caitlin Clark won the Rookie of the Year in 2024 while Paige Bueckers took home the honor in 2025.

Will we see another generational player in 2026?

The top five in the draft featured Fudd, Miles, Fam, Betts and Gabriela Jaquez, though this loaded class has several players taken in the first or second round that could make an immediate impact.

Seattle Storm guard Flau’jae Johnson has risen to fifth in the odds, and 2025 draft pick Georgia Amoore (who missed last season with a torn ACL) are both sneaky dark horse options entering the regular season.

The talent across the board in this class is what makes it stand out, as Fudd is an elite shooter while Miles is one of the best pure point guard prospects in quite some time. Fam and Johnson are joining a rebuilding Storm team and could have major roles from the jump, while five UCLA players were taken in the first round and all enter the WNBA with a ton of collegiate experience.

Here’s a look at the odds to win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2026 season, as well as some players that could make a push for the honor.

2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Olivia Miles: +260

Azzi Fudd: +300

Awa Fam: +500

Lauren Betts: +700

Flau’jae Johnson: +750

Georgia Amoore: +1200

Kiki Rice: +1300

Gabriela Jaquez: +6000

Cotie McMahon: +7500

Juste Jocyte: +7500

Gianna Kneepkens: +7500

Raven Johnson: +9000

Ta’Niya Latson: +9000

Angela Dugalic: +9000

Isobel Borlase: +10000

Nell Angloma: +12000

Madina Okot: +13000

Olivia Miles

I believe this season is setting up well for Miles to capitalize on these odds as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year.

Miles is the best player in this draft class, and she should have a huge role for a Minnesota team that will be without Napheesa Collier to open the season.

The star guard doesn’t need to score a ton to make an impact on the game, as she’s by far the best point guard in this class. The TCU star is a triple-double threat, and she should thrive with four WNBA players around her at all times on offense.

Flau’jae Johnson

Johnson is on a rebuilding Seattle team that features Fam (third in the odds) and last year’s No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga. The Storm are going to have some growing pains in the 2026 season, but Johnson’s odds have gone from +1000 to +750 during the preseason.

The former LSU star averaged 16.0 points per game during the preseasons, shooting over 45 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3. She has a high ceiling in this market, especially if she walks into a major nightly role for a rebuilding squad.

Azzi Fudd

Fudd is going to play off Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and others in Dallas, but she’s far and away the best shooter in this class.

While I’d love to see more shot creation from Fudd – it never really came during her time at UConn – she could put up some impressive scoring numbers for a Wings team that may make some noise this season after winning just 10 games in 2025.

Fudd is walking into an immediate role in Dallas, which is why she’s No. 2 in the odds, but I don’t think she has as high of a ceiling as players like Miles, Johnson and even Fam in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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