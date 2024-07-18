WNBA Skills Challenge Odds: Can Brittney Griner Shock WNBA?
WNBA All-Star weekend gets started on Friday night with the Skills Challenge!
The headliner in this event is the one with the longest odds, Mercury center Brittney Griner, who will be competing in front of the home crowd in Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center. Griner will compete against the likes of the favorite Eric Wheeler, three-point contest contestants Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray, as well as fellow Mercury player Sophie Cunningham.
Below, you’ll find the odds and the contest format for Friday night’s skill challenge.
WNBA Skills Challenge Odds
- Erica Wheeler: +300
- Marina Mabrey: +330
- Sophie Cunningham: +330
- Allisha Gray: +360
- Brttney Griner: +380
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Can Brittney Griner Stun in Skills Challenge
Griner isn’t the prototypical skills challenge participant, the only center against four guards, but will look to stun the fans in the Footprint Center with a fine showing on Friday night.
The 2024 Skills Challenge will feature an obstacle course that features tasks that include dribbling, passing, and shooting in a timed setting.
The top two times will advance to the finals where the two players will compete again for the crown.
The favorite in this event is Erica Wheeler of the Fever. The Rutgers product will look to use her speed to cruise through the course, while Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray will look to take home a title ahead of participating in the three-point contest later on Friday.
While Griner will have the headlines, her Mercury running mate Cunningham has shorter odds to win the event in front of the home crowd.
The action gets underway on Friday night at 9 PM EST on ESPN.
