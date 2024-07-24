Women's 100M Olympic Odds: Sha'Carri Richardson Opens as Massive Favorite
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was Sha'Carri Richardson, who qualified as the fastest women's runner for USA, but was disqualified due to failing a urine test for THC.
Despite the public vying to allow Richardson to compete, USADA stuck to their ruling and she didn't compete in the Olympic Games.
Now, three years later, she's back and better then ever. She'll enter the 2024 Paris Game as the betting favorite to win the gold medal in the women's 100m.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
Women's 100m Gold Medal odds
Odds below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Sha'carri Richardson (USA) -170
- Shericka Jackson (JAM) +430
- Julien Alfred (STL) +430
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) +1100
- Melissa Jefferson (USA) +1200
- Tia Clayton (JAM) +2900
- Twanisha Terry (USA) +3200
- Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) +3400
- Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) +3400
- Ewa Swoboba (POL) +6500
- Torrie Lewis (AUS) +9500
- Darryl Neita (GBR) +10000
- Zoe Hobbs (NZL) +10000
- Favour Ofili (NGR) +12000
- Gina Luckenkemper (GER) +19000
- Mujinga Kambundji (SUI) +20000
Richardson is set as the betting favorite at -170 odds, which translates to an implied probability of 62.96%.
Richardson Set as Odds-On Favorite
Richardson is coming off a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, posting a time of 10.65, 0.07 seconds fast than Shericka Jackson, who won the silver medal. She followed that up by winning the women's 100m final in the USA Track and Field Championships, posting a time of 10.71 seconds last month.
Jackson will be Richardson's biggest competition. Her personal best of 10.65, which she ran in 2023 at the Jamaican World Championship trials in 2013, is 0.06 seconds faster than Richardson's personal best. With that being said, she lost to Richardson at the World Championships last year, taking home the silver medal.
Julien Alfred, the 23-year old from Saint Lucia, is also expected to be a strong competitor to Richardson. She finished fifth at the 2023 World Championships but has improved her time, including posting a time of 10.78 seconds at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica in early June.
It's fair to say this is a three-woman race, but Richardson is the clear frontrunner to win her first Olympic gold medal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.