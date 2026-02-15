Women's Short Track Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds (Courtney Sarault Favored)
A gold medal will be decided on Monday in women’s short track speed skating, as the 1000m heats were completed on Saturday and the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will take place on Monday.
Canada’s Courtney Sarault and the Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer are co-favorites to win the gold medal at FanDuel Sportsbook, although some other sportsbooks have Sarault as the sole favorite in the odds.
The short track is 111.12 metres long, and the athletes in this competition will compete against each other in elimination rounds (quarterfinal and semifinal) to determine the finalists that will compete for the gold medal. Five athletes will compete in each heat in the 1000m, and there are some medalists from 2022 involved in this year’s field.
Minjeong Choi (+1800 to win gold) was the silver medalist back in 2022 while Hanne Desmet (+550) was the bronze medalist. Desmet is third in the odds to win the gold this year.
The quarterfinals are set to take place at 5 a.m. EST on Monday morning, so there’s a good chance that many Americans will wake up and a medalist will already have been crowned. Kristen Santos-Griswold (+1400) is the only American in contention after she finished second in her heat with a time of 1:28.564 on Saturday.
Here’s a look at the odds for the gold medal ahead of Monday’s races.
Women's Short Track Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds
- Courtney Sarault (CAN): +200
- Xandra Velzeboer (NED): +200
- Hanne Desmet (BEL): +550
- Arianna Fontana (ITA): +850
- Gilli Kim (KOR): +1000
- Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA): +1400
- Minjeong Choi (KOR): +1800
- Michelle Velzeboer (NED): +3000
- Elisa Confortola (ITA): +3000
- Kim Boutin (CAN): +3000
- Selma Poutsma (NED): +4500
- Florence Brunelle (CAN): +6500
- Chiara Betti (ITA): +6500
- Mirei Nakashima (JPN): +6500
- Gabriela Topolska (POL): +10000
- Jingru Yang (CHN): +10000
- Cloe Ollivier (FRA): +10000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
