Women's Short Track Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds (Courtney Sarault Favored)

A gold medal will be decided on Monday in women’s short track speed skating, as the 1000m heats were completed on Saturday and the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will take place on Monday.

Canada’s Courtney Sarault and the Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer are co-favorites to win the gold medal at FanDuel Sportsbook, although some other sportsbooks have Sarault as the sole favorite in the odds.

The short track is 111.12 metres long, and the athletes in this competition will compete against each other in elimination rounds (quarterfinal and semifinal) to determine the finalists that will compete for the gold medal. Five athletes will compete in each heat in the 1000m, and there are some medalists from 2022 involved in this year’s field.

Minjeong Choi (+1800 to win gold) was the silver medalist back in 2022 while Hanne Desmet (+550) was the bronze medalist. Desmet is third in the odds to win the gold this year.

The quarterfinals are set to take place at 5 a.m. EST on Monday morning, so there’s a good chance that many Americans will wake up and a medalist will already have been crowned. Kristen Santos-Griswold (+1400) is the only American in contention after she finished second in her heat with a time of 1:28.564 on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the odds for the gold medal ahead of Monday’s races.

Women's Short Track Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Courtney Sarault (CAN): +200

Xandra Velzeboer (NED): +200

Hanne Desmet (BEL): +550

Arianna Fontana (ITA): +850

Gilli Kim (KOR): +1000

Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA): +1400

Minjeong Choi (KOR): +1800

Michelle Velzeboer (NED): +3000

Elisa Confortola (ITA): +3000

Kim Boutin (CAN): +3000

Selma Poutsma (NED): +4500

Florence Brunelle (CAN): +6500

Chiara Betti (ITA): +6500

Mirei Nakashima (JPN): +6500

Gabriela Topolska (POL): +10000

Jingru Yang (CHN): +10000

Cloe Ollivier (FRA): +10000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

