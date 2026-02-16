Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Gold Medal Odds (Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Favored)
New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is heavily favored to defend her gold medal in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
Sadowski-Synnott won gold in Beijing in 2022, and she won gold in the slopestyle event in the 2025 Winter X Games in Colorado. So, this is familiar territory for her on Tuesday, especially after she dominated in qualifiers.
Sadowski-Synnott put together two strong runs, scoring an 81.73 on her first run (which was the third-highest score posted) and an 88.08 on her second run (the best score posted), making her the clear favorite.
She’s set at -240 in the latest odds, with only Japan’s Kokomo Murase in true contention for the gold. Murase (+175) is the only athlete with shorter than +2700 odds to win gold in this competition.
During qualification, Murase was the only other athlete with a score over 80 (she finished at 84.93), giving her nearly an eight-point cushion over the third-place qualifier.
There are two Americans that will participate in this final as well, but both are well down the odds board. Lily Dhawornvej (+6500) and Jessica Perlmutter (+8000) both scored under 70 in qualifiers, but they did enough to advance to the final.
The Slopestyle event has athletes snowboard down a course with several structures – jumps, rails, etc. – that they must navigate. They are then judged on the breadth, originality, and quality of their tricks.
Here’s a look at the gold medal odds ahead of Tuesday’s final.
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Gold Medal Odds
- Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL): -240
- Kokomo Murase (JPN): +175
- Reira Iwabuchi (JPN): +2700
- Anna Gasser (AUT): +3300
- Annika Morgan (GER): +6500
- Laurie Blouin (CAN): +6500
- Lily Dhawornvej (USA): +6500
- Mari Fukada (JPN): +6500
- Jessica Perlmutter (USA): +8000
