Women's Wimbledon Final Odds: Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction
The Women's Wimbledon Final is set!
No. 7 Jasmine Paolini will meet No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková in Saturday's final. Paolini will be seeking her first Grand Slam title after finishing runner-up to Iga Świątek in this year's French Open. Krejčíková has a chance to win her second career singles Grand Slam, having won the French Open in 2021 when she defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final. It's worth noting she also has 10 Grand Slam doubles wins in both women's and mixed with her latest coming at the 2023 Australian Open.
It's time to dive into everything we need to know to bet on Saturday's final.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini Odds
Moneyline:
- Barbora Krejcikova -152
- Jasmine Paolini +126
Total Sets:
- OVER 2.5 (+122)
- UNDER 2.5 (-166)
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Women's Wimbledon Final Prediction
It's tough to discount the experience Krejcikova brings to the match, having already won a singles Grand Slam and plenty of doubles Grand Slams. With that being said Paolini is fresh off a final appearance at the French Open and should be able to use that recent experience to catapult her forward this time around, especially now that she's facing a much easier match this time around. As impressive as Krejcikova is at times, she pales in comparison to the challenge that Swiatek offered Paolini.
Paolini's speed will prove to be crucial in Saturday's final. Her ability to defend the serve has been her greatest attribute so far this tournament and that skill will be key to her performance against the Czech.
If the Italian can use her speed to not only defend the serve but answer Krejcikova's aggression with some aggression of her own, she'll put herself in a great spot to win her first Grand Slam title.
Pick: Jasmine Paolini +126
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.