SI

Women's Wimbledon Final Odds: Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction

Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini will face-off in an unexpected Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Iain MacMillan

Jul 10, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) hits a backhand against Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)(not pictured) in a ladies' singles quarter final match of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) hits a backhand against Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)(not pictured) in a ladies' singles quarter final match of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Women's Wimbledon Final is set!

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini will meet No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková in Saturday's final. Paolini will be seeking her first Grand Slam title after finishing runner-up to Iga Świątek in this year's French Open. Krejčíková has a chance to win her second career singles Grand Slam, having won the French Open in 2021 when she defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final. It's worth noting she also has 10 Grand Slam doubles wins in both women's and mixed with her latest coming at the 2023 Australian Open.

It's time to dive into everything we need to know to bet on Saturday's final.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini Odds

Moneyline:

  • Barbora Krejcikova -152
  • Jasmine Paolini +126

Total Sets:

  • OVER 2.5 (+122)
  • UNDER 2.5 (-166)

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, July 13
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
  • Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Women's Wimbledon Final Prediction

It's tough to discount the experience Krejcikova brings to the match, having already won a singles Grand Slam and plenty of doubles Grand Slams. With that being said Paolini is fresh off a final appearance at the French Open and should be able to use that recent experience to catapult her forward this time around, especially now that she's facing a much easier match this time around. As impressive as Krejcikova is at times, she pales in comparison to the challenge that Swiatek offered Paolini.

Paolini's speed will prove to be crucial in Saturday's final. Her ability to defend the serve has been her greatest attribute so far this tournament and that skill will be key to her performance against the Czech.

If the Italian can use her speed to not only defend the serve but answer Krejcikova's aggression with some aggression of her own, she'll put herself in a great spot to win her first Grand Slam title.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini +126

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting