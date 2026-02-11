Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing (Moguls) Gold Medal Odds: Jakara Anthony Favored Ahead of Final

A handful of gold medals will be given out at the Olympics on Wednesday, including the gold medal for the Women's Moguls. Jakara Anthony of Australia, the defending Olympic mogul gold medalist, finished with the best score in the qualification stage, but she has plenty of tough competition behind her.

Anthony has done enough to be the betting favorite heading into the final round on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the odds.

Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing (Moguls) Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jakara Anthony (AUS) +110

Perrine Laffont (FRA) +225

Jaelin Kauf (USA) +500

Tess Johnson (USA) +750

Olivia Giaccio (USA) +900

Elizabeth Lemley (USA) +900

Maia Schwinghammer (CAN) +2000

Hinako Tomitaka (JPN) +2000

Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (CAN) +5000

Camille Cabrol (FRA) +5000

Rino Yanagimoto (JPN) +8000

Haruka Nakao (JPN) +8000

Ashley Koehler (CAN) +8000

Anastassiya Gorodko (KAZ) +8000

Jessica Linton (CAN) +10000

Elis Lundholm (SWE) +10000

Yuliya Galysheva (KAZ) +20000

Ya Yang (CHN) +20000

Shin-Eee Yun (KOR) +20000

Ruillin Li (CHN) +20000

Marie Duaux (FRA) +20000

Manuela Passaretta (ITA) +20000

Jakara Anthony is set as the +110 favorite to win the gold medal in the moguls competition, with an implied probability of 47.62%. Anthony won the Gold Medal in moguls at the 2022 Beijing games, and with her being just 27-years-old many believe she's just now in her athletic prime, making her the obvious choice to repeat as the Olympic Gold Medalist.

If Anthony doesn't win, Perrine Laffont is the next option on the odds list. She won the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games, but followed that up with a fourth-place finish in 2022. She seems to be back in peak form after winning the gold medal in moguls at the 2025 World Championship in St. Moritz.

At slightly longer odds, I think Laffont is the bet to make at +225.

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!