Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing (Moguls) Gold Medal Odds: Jakara Anthony Favored Ahead of Final
A handful of gold medals will be given out at the Olympics on Wednesday, including the gold medal for the Women's Moguls. Jakara Anthony of Australia, the defending Olympic mogul gold medalist, finished with the best score in the qualification stage, but she has plenty of tough competition behind her.
Anthony has done enough to be the betting favorite heading into the final round on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the odds.
Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing (Moguls) Gold Medal Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jakara Anthony (AUS) +110
- Perrine Laffont (FRA) +225
- Jaelin Kauf (USA) +500
- Tess Johnson (USA) +750
- Olivia Giaccio (USA) +900
- Elizabeth Lemley (USA) +900
- Maia Schwinghammer (CAN) +2000
- Hinako Tomitaka (JPN) +2000
- Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (CAN) +5000
- Camille Cabrol (FRA) +5000
- Rino Yanagimoto (JPN) +8000
- Haruka Nakao (JPN) +8000
- Ashley Koehler (CAN) +8000
- Anastassiya Gorodko (KAZ) +8000
- Jessica Linton (CAN) +10000
- Elis Lundholm (SWE) +10000
- Yuliya Galysheva (KAZ) +20000
- Ya Yang (CHN) +20000
- Shin-Eee Yun (KOR) +20000
- Ruillin Li (CHN) +20000
- Marie Duaux (FRA) +20000
- Manuela Passaretta (ITA) +20000
Jakara Anthony is set as the +110 favorite to win the gold medal in the moguls competition, with an implied probability of 47.62%. Anthony won the Gold Medal in moguls at the 2022 Beijing games, and with her being just 27-years-old many believe she's just now in her athletic prime, making her the obvious choice to repeat as the Olympic Gold Medalist.
If Anthony doesn't win, Perrine Laffont is the next option on the odds list. She won the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games, but followed that up with a fourth-place finish in 2022. She seems to be back in peak form after winning the gold medal in moguls at the 2025 World Championship in St. Moritz.
At slightly longer odds, I think Laffont is the bet to make at +225.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets