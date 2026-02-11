Women's Short Track Speed Skating (500m) Gold Medal Odds: Xandra Velzeboer Favored Ahead of Final

The women's edition of the most electric speed skating event of the Winter Olympics is set to wrap up on Thursday, when the skaters who have advanced to the 500m short track event will battle it out for the podium.

We are through the heats portion of the competition, and the same skater remains the betting favorite to win the gold medal ahead of Thursday's final. Let's take a look.

Olympic Women's Short Track Speed Skating Gold Medal Odds

Xandra Velzeboer (NED) -160

Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA) +340

Courtney Sarault (CAN) +650

Arianna Fontana (ITA) +1100

Michelle Velzboer +1600

Kim Boutin (CAN) +1600

Minjeong Choi (KOR) +2700

Selma Poutsma (NED) +2700

Chiara Betti (ITA) +3300

Natalia Maliszewska (POL) +4000

Xinran Wang (CHN) +5000

Florence Brunelle (CAN) +6500

Hanne Desmet (BEL) +10000

Gilli Kim (KOR) +10000

Chutong Zhang (CHN) +10000

Berenice Comby (FRA) +10000

Velzboer entered the Olympics as the -160 favorite to win the event, and she remains at winning her heat with a time of 42.417. It was the second fastest time of all heats. The second fastest time was Courtney Sarault, who won her heat with a time of 42.464, which has led to her odds improving from +1000 pre-Olympics, to +650, which is where he odds sit heading into the final.

Kristen Santos-Griswold from the United States remains second on the odds list, finishing first in her heat with a time of 42.767.

If you're looking to bet on this event before the final, why not take a shot on the Canadian, Sarault, who posted the second-best time in the heats? Sure, Velzboer may not have given a 100% effort, knowing that he didn't need to to advance, but you have to like the way that Sarault is trending. It's worth a shot at +650.

Pick: Courtney Sarault (CAN) +650

