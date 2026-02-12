Women's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Odds: Charlotte Bankes Favored Ahead of Final

The Women’s Snowboard Cross final will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, and Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes is a clear favorite.

Bankes (-115) is a two time World Cup champion and she’s looking to avenge a quarterfinal loss from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Snowboard cross is a challenging event, as it consists of timed qualifiers that will eventually determine the top-16 athletes in the field. From there, they compete in direct races that feature fourth athletes per heat, with two advancing to the next round.

Each of the athletes must navigate a track with jumps, moguls and wide curves.

This year, there is going to be a new gold medalist in the snowboard cross, as American Lindsey Jacobellis (the 2022 gold medalist) is not competing in this year’s games. Jacobellis won a Silver Medal in the snowboard cross in 2006 before finally capturing a gold in 2022.

She’s dominated the sport for years, winning five World Championships and 10 X-Games titles.

Even though Jacobellis is not competing in 2026, the silver and bronze medalists from the 2022 Winter Olympics are. Chloe Trespeuch (+600 to win in 2026) was the silver medalist in the last Olympics while Canada’s Meryeta Odine (+10000) earned the bronze.

Could either of them find their way back to the podium in 2026?

While Bankes is the clear favorite in the odds, there are five more athletes set at 7/1 or shorter to win this event. The snowboard cross begins at 4:00 a.m. EST on Friday with seeding runs, and the final is set for around 8:40 a.m. EST.

Here’s a look at the full odds for this event!

Women's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Charlotte Bankes (GBR): -115

Michela Moioli (ITA): +300

Josie Baff (AUS): +450

Chloe Trespeuch (FRA): +600

Julia Nirani-Pereira (FRA): +600

Lea Casta (FRA): +700

Eva Adamczykova (CZE): +1200

Sina Siegenthaler (SUI): +2500

Mia Clift (AUS): +2500

Stacy Gaskill (USA): +3500

Jana Fischer (GER): +5000

Pia Zerkhold (AUT): +6500

Karolina Hrusova (CZE): +6500

Faye Thelen (USA): +6500

Brianna Schnorrbusch (USA): +6500

Meryeta Odine (CAN): +10000

Audrey McManiman (CAN): +10000

Yongqinglamu (CHN): +10000

Sofia Groblechner (ITA): +10000

Noemie Widmer (SUI): +10000

Hanna Percy (USA): +10000

Anouk Doerig (SUI): +10000

Abbey Wilson (AUS): +10000

Maja-Li Iafrate Danielsson (FRA): +10000

Tess Critchlow (CAN): +15000

Subeen Woo (KOR): +20000

Mai Brit Teder (EST): +20000

Kata Mandel (ROU): +20000

Henrietta Bartalis (ROU): +20000

Chuyan Pang (CHN): +20000

Aline Albrecht (SUI): +20000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.