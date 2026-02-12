Women's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Odds: Charlotte Bankes Favored Ahead of Final
The Women’s Snowboard Cross final will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, and Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes is a clear favorite.
Bankes (-115) is a two time World Cup champion and she’s looking to avenge a quarterfinal loss from the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Snowboard cross is a challenging event, as it consists of timed qualifiers that will eventually determine the top-16 athletes in the field. From there, they compete in direct races that feature fourth athletes per heat, with two advancing to the next round.
Each of the athletes must navigate a track with jumps, moguls and wide curves.
This year, there is going to be a new gold medalist in the snowboard cross, as American Lindsey Jacobellis (the 2022 gold medalist) is not competing in this year’s games. Jacobellis won a Silver Medal in the snowboard cross in 2006 before finally capturing a gold in 2022.
She’s dominated the sport for years, winning five World Championships and 10 X-Games titles.
Even though Jacobellis is not competing in 2026, the silver and bronze medalists from the 2022 Winter Olympics are. Chloe Trespeuch (+600 to win in 2026) was the silver medalist in the last Olympics while Canada’s Meryeta Odine (+10000) earned the bronze.
Could either of them find their way back to the podium in 2026?
While Bankes is the clear favorite in the odds, there are five more athletes set at 7/1 or shorter to win this event. The snowboard cross begins at 4:00 a.m. EST on Friday with seeding runs, and the final is set for around 8:40 a.m. EST.
Here’s a look at the full odds for this event!
Women's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Charlotte Bankes (GBR): -115
- Michela Moioli (ITA): +300
- Josie Baff (AUS): +450
- Chloe Trespeuch (FRA): +600
- Julia Nirani-Pereira (FRA): +600
- Lea Casta (FRA): +700
- Eva Adamczykova (CZE): +1200
- Sina Siegenthaler (SUI): +2500
- Mia Clift (AUS): +2500
- Stacy Gaskill (USA): +3500
- Jana Fischer (GER): +5000
- Pia Zerkhold (AUT): +6500
- Karolina Hrusova (CZE): +6500
- Faye Thelen (USA): +6500
- Brianna Schnorrbusch (USA): +6500
- Meryeta Odine (CAN): +10000
- Audrey McManiman (CAN): +10000
- Yongqinglamu (CHN): +10000
- Sofia Groblechner (ITA): +10000
- Noemie Widmer (SUI): +10000
- Hanna Percy (USA): +10000
- Anouk Doerig (SUI): +10000
- Abbey Wilson (AUS): +10000
- Maja-Li Iafrate Danielsson (FRA): +10000
- Tess Critchlow (CAN): +15000
- Subeen Woo (KOR): +20000
- Mai Brit Teder (EST): +20000
- Kata Mandel (ROU): +20000
- Henrietta Bartalis (ROU): +20000
- Chuyan Pang (CHN): +20000
- Aline Albrecht (SUI): +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
