World Series Odds for Every Team Entering MLB Playoffs (Dodgers and Phillies Set as Top Contenders)
We wake up on Monday morning not yet knowing the full list of 12 MLB playoff teams. A double-header between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will determine the final two spots in the National League, but that doesn't mean it's too early for us to look at World Series odds ahead of the start of the playoffs.
Let's dive into it.
MLB World Series Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Dodgers +350
- Phillies +360
- Yankees +450
- Astros +850
- Guardians +1100
- Padres +1100
- Orioles +1200
- Brewers +1900
- Royals +2500
- Braves +2500
- Tigers +2700
- Mets +3200
- Diamondbacks +4800
Dodgers and Phillies Set as Favorites
To the surprise of few people, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies sit atop the odds list to win the World Series. The Dodgers have finished with the best record in baseball at 98-64 and the Phillies are behind them at 95-67.
The New York Yankees finished with the best record in the American League at 94-68, but some issues on the mound and a lukewarm finish to the season have bettors concerned whether or not they have what it takes for a deep postseason push.
Still, there's a significant gap between the Yankees at +450 and the fourth team on the list, the Houston Astros at +850.
Bettors Have No Faith in AL Central
Not many people predicted the AL Central would have three teams in the playoffs this season, but that's exactly what happened with both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers snagging wild card berths.
With that in mind, it's worth noting oddsmakers and bettors have faith in any of them. The Cleveland Guardians, who won the division with a 92-69 record, but are just fifth on the odds list to win it all at 11-1. The Royals and Tigers have some of the longest odds on the board at 25-1 and 27-1, respectively.
The Tigers will face the Astros in the opening round and the Royals will take on the Orioles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.