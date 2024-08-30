Wyoming vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Wyoming will start the first season in the post-Craig Bohl era on the road against Big 12 foe Arizona State, who will look to take a step forward under second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.
The Cowboys have proven to be a thorn in the side of Power Four opponents, beating highly touted Texas Tech at home in Week 1 last season in overtime. Can the team spoil another Big 12 team's start to the year in a new look Arizona State squad?
The Sun Devils struggled to stay healthy last season, leading to a lost year in Tempe. Can Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt and ASU get off to a strong start on offense?
Here’s our betting preview for Saturday’s matchup.
Wyoming vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wyoming: +7.5 (-124)
- Arizona State: -7.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Wyoming: +210
- Arizona State: -260
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wyoming vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Wyoming Record: 0-0
- Arizona State Record: 0-0
Wyoming vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Wyoming
DJ Jones: With running back Harrison Waylee on the sidelines due to a knee injury, the North Carolina transfer is expected to anchor the running back group. This is a Wyoming team that is always based on its ability to establish the run. After Jones took the mantle as RB1, can he prove it on the road against a Sun Devils defense that struggled in the trenches last season, ranking 117th in defensive line yards and 91st in EPA/Rush?
Arizona State
Sam Leavitt: Leavitt joins the team from Michigan State in hopes of jump-starting Dillingham’s offense. The roster couldn’t stay healthy at the quarterback position nor on the offensive line, but with better health can start progressing under the former Oregon head coach. Leavitt won the job in the fall, can he take advantage of a potentially vulnerable Wyoming defense that was below the national average in EPA/Pass last season?
Wyoming vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Arizona State’s offensive numbers skewed downwards last season after being arguably the most injured offensive line in the country with a revolving door of quarterbacks. The OL starters missed 51 total games, so better health can go a long way here for an excellent offensive-minded head coach in Dillingham.
While Wyoming is known for its strength in the trenches, the team allowed 30 or more in four of five road games last season. The team does rank inside the top 40 in returning production, so a leap can be expected, but the team may not be as stout on D as its reputation states (the team has a decisive home-field advantage).
Meanwhile, the offense won’t have its most dynamic player in Waylee, but Jones is a highly touted Power Four recruit and can be a solid stand-in, while new quarterback Evan Svobada is a unique run-first quarterback with a big arm. While he may have erratic accuracy, he may be able to rip off enough chunk plays to move the ball on a defense that has less than 60% in returning production.
This total is being priced with too much of a focus on Arizona State’s struggles in 2023, I believe in 2024 this team can be far more capable on offense and push into the high 20s while Wyoming can keep up as well in what should be a competitive matchup.
PICK: OVER 47.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.