Is Xavier Legette Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but he is expected to play despite a toe injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Panthers are major underdogs in Week 9 with Bryce Young under center, and Adam Thielen is out for this game. The Panthers also traded away Diontae Johnson earlier this week, putting Legette in a spot where he could be the No. 1 option in this offense in Week 9.
How should bettors wager on the rookie in the prop market? Here’s a breakdown of his props and my favorite bet for him in Week 9.
Xavier Legette Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Saints
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +225
Young didn’t look awful in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos considering the lack of weapons around him on offense.
That could be a good sign for Legette against a New Orleans defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and has given up the fourth most passing yards in the league.
Legette had a strong showing in Week 1 against the Saints – although it was in a blowout – catching four passes for 35 yards on seven targets.
Legette has played 62 percent of the snaps or more in three straight weeks, and I think he can clear 3.5 receptions as the No. 1 option in this game. I’d expect Legette (seven targets in Week 8) to receive a ton of looks from Young in this matchup.
