Is Xavier Legette Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)

The latest injury update for Carolina Panthers receiver Xavier Legette in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but he is expected to play despite a toe injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

The Panthers are major underdogs in Week 9 with Bryce Young under center, and Adam Thielen is out for this game. The Panthers also traded away Diontae Johnson earlier this week, putting Legette in a spot where he could be the No. 1 option in this offense in Week 9. 

How should bettors wager on the rookie in the prop market? Here’s a breakdown of his props and my favorite bet for him in Week 9. 

Xavier Legette Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Receptions: 3.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
  • Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
  • Anytime TD: +225

Young didn’t look awful in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos considering the lack of weapons around him on offense. 

That could be a good sign for Legette against a New Orleans defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and has given up the fourth most passing yards in the league. 

Legette had a strong showing in Week 1 against the Saints – although it was in a blowout – catching four passes for 35 yards on seven targets. 

Legette has played 62 percent of the snaps or more in three straight weeks, and I think he can clear 3.5 receptions as the No. 1 option in this game. I’d expect Legette (seven targets in Week 8) to receive a ton of looks from Young in this matchup.

