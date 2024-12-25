Is Xavier Worthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Steelers)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.
Now, the Chiefs are not listing Worthy on their final injury report for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day – a sign that he will play.
Worthy, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is coming off an impressive game against Houston where caught seven of his 11 targets for 65 yards and a score. The rookie now has five receiving touchdowns and eight total touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Overall, Worthy has 51 catches for 559 yards, and he’s a key piece in an offense that also features Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins and now Marquise Brown in the passing game.
With Worthy expected to play on Christmas, here’s a look at how bettors can wager on him in the prop market this week.
Best Xavier Worthy Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Xavier Worthy Anytime TD (+240)
Worthy has found the end zone eight times in 2024, scoring in seven of his 15 appearances.
His score last week was his first in five weeks, but he also was targeted more than Hopkins and Brown in the matchup. That bodes well for his usage going forward, and the rookie’s speed has gotten him looks in both the rushing and receiving game this season.
Pittsburgh has only given up 19 passing scores this season, but Worthy isn’t limited to catching the ball down field.
Don’t be shocked if the Chiefs use him in different packages to get him the ball in space – especially in the red zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
