Xavier Worthy NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket After Chiefs vs. Ravens
It didn’t take long for rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy to endear himself to Kansas City Chiefs fans.
On his first touch in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Worthy took an end around 21 yards to the house, tying the game for the Chiefs in the first quarter and sending Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy.
That was one of three touches the first-round pick had in Week 1 (he also had two catches for 47 yards), and he turned those touches into multiple touchdowns.
That’s right, Worthy was on the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes’ lone touchdown pass in Week 1, giving Kansas City a 27-17 lead in the second half.
It was quite the debut for the speedy rookie, who established himself as a key weapon in this offense with Marquise Brown (shoulder) missing Week 1 with an injury.
Oddsmakers are taking notice as well, moving Worthy way up the board in the latest odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award,
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caleb Williams: +135
- Jayden Daniels: +450
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650
- Bo Nix: +1000
- Xavier Worthy: +1200
- Malik Nabers: +1400
- Drake Maye: +2500
- Ladd McConkey: +3500
- Keon Coleman: +3500
- Brock Bowers: +5000
Xavier Worthy Surges in Latest NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
While Worthy is still pretty far from the favorite (Caleb Williams at +135) and behind another rookie receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. (+650) his movement in this market cannot go unnoticed.
The Chiefs rookie entered this season at +2200 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but those odds have nearly been slashed in half now that he’s at +1200. He's passed rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the odds as well, even though Nabers has yet to make his regular season debut.
The two scores certainly helped make a case for Worthy, and his speed fits in beautifully in this offense around Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.
Rice looks to be the No. 1 target in the passing game (seven catches for 103 yards in Week 1), but the Chiefs found creative ways to led Worthy get the ball in space and showcase his speed.
Based on implied probability, Worthy had a 4.35 percent chance to win the OROY ahead of Week 1. That number has now jumped to a 7.69 percent chance. Not a massive change, but the odds are clearly shifting in his favor.
Once Brown returns, it’ll be interesting to see what Worthy’s role looks like, but right now he appears to be the perfect home-run threat for this Kansas City offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.