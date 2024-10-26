Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for World Series Game 2
The Yankees and Dodgers started the 2024 World Series in thrilling fashion, a back-and-forth affair that ended with a walk off grand slam.
With the Dodgers taking Game 1 and inching ahead, the Yankees will look to respond quickly in Game 2 after going toe-to-toe with the hosts. Can New York even this series before heading back to Yankee Stadium, or can the Dodgers ride the heels of a Freddie Freeman walk off to a 2-0 series lead?
Here's the updated odds for Game 2, the World Series as a whole, and our best bet.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees: +1.5 (-162)
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +124
- Dodgers: -146
Total: 8.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees vs. Dodgers Updated World Series Odds
- Yankees: +200
- Dodgers: -245
Yankees vs. Dodgers Updated World Series MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani: +330
- Freddie Freeman: +350
- Mookie Betts: +850
- Aaron Judge: +950
- Giancarlo Stanton: +1000
- Juan Soto: +1000
- Max Muncy: +1600
- Teoscar Hernandez: +1800
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.: +3000
Yankees vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 27th
- Game Time: 8:08 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers Lead 1-0
Yankees vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
New York Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-1, 4.40 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 5.11 ERA)
Yankees vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton: Stanton’s fantastic form continued into the Fall Classic, crushing a towering home run to put the Yankees ahead in the 6th inning. He has continued to be the most dangerous threat in the New York lineup this postseason, hitting .282 with six home runs, including one in his last four games, and 13 runs batted in.
Lois Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman: Freeman noted that the time off between the NLCS and the World Series helped heal his injured ankle, and boy did he look healthy. The first baseman had a triple in his first at bat of the game and then ended the game with a walk off grand slam in Game 1. If Freeman is going to perform even close to his regular season production, the Dodgers lineup is that much more scary.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have destroyed left handed pitching this postseason, hitting .297 with an OPS of .890 in 118 at bats.
That’s big trouble for the Yankees and starter Carlos Rodon, who won’t be able to keep the Los Angeles lineup off the basepaths.
However, Yamamoto hasn’t shown the ability to go long into games, which can put pressure on an already taxed Dodgers bullpen. The Japanese standout has not pitched more than five innings in his three postseason starts this season.
If Los Angeles gets into trouble, we have seen manager Dave Roberts be tactical in terms of using his bullpen that will likely be starting in Game 4 in New York. While there will be time off ahead of that, Roberts has tried his best to maximize his bullpen and won’t be afraid to keep a struggling pitcher in if the game gets away from LA.
There’s plenty of avenues to runs in this one, especially with the power on display in Game 1 from both sides.
I’ll go over in Game 2.
PICK: OVER 8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.