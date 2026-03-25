Yankees vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The 2026 MLB season starts under the lights in San Francisco as the Giants host the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

The Yankees are coming off an ALDS loss to the Blue Jays, while the Giants finished at .500 or worse for the fourth straight season since winning 107 games in 2021.

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It’s a new season, though, and it’s a great pitching matchup with Max Fried opposing Logan Webb.

Who will open the season with a win?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Giants on MLB Opening Night.

Yankees vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+149)

Giants +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

Yankees -121

Giants -101

Total

7 (Over -105/Under -115)

Yankees vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA in 2025)

Giants: Logan Webb (15-11, 3.22 ERA in 2025)

Yankees vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Netflix

Yankees record: 0-0

Giants record: 0-0

Yankees vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Judge faces off against World Baseball Classic teammate Logan Webb to open the season. He’s fared well against Webb in his career, going 3 for 9 with 2 home runs off the righthander.

I was looking at a few different Judge props, including him to homer (+250) or OVER 1.5 total bases (-115), if you prefer those, but I’m going with the safer OVER 1.5 HRR play tonight.

Judge went OVER 1.5 HRR in 65% of his games last season, including 68% on the road.

Yankees vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

It’s going to be a cold spring evening in San Francisco, and there could be some shadows with a local start time of 5 p.m. at Oracle Park. That is already factored into the total, though, with a low 7 to start things off.

I still don’t think that’s low enough, though. Fried and Webb should be able to keep the bats quiet for the first five or six innings, and both sides have solid bullpen arms behind them.

It’s a pitcher-friendly environment in a pitcher-friendly park. I’ll back a boring UNDER on MLB Opening Night.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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