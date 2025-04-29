Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds for April 29: Bet this Carlos Rodon Prop Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday night, picking up a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, but things will get a little tougher on Tuesday night against Yankees ace Carlos Rodon.
Rodon (3.50 ERA this season) has allowed just one run and six hits over his last 13 innings of work for New York, leading the Yankees to a pair of wins in the process.
Baltimore will counter with righty Kyle Gibson, who is making his first start of the 2025 season. After signing with the Orioles in late March, Gibson has made a pair of minor league starts before getting the call to pitch on Tuesday night.
Can the O’s, who sit in last place in the AL East entering Tuesday’s contest, start Gibson’s season with a win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Yankees-Orioles matchup.
Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Orioles +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -148
- Orioles: +124
Total
- 10 (Over -110/Under -110)
Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (3-3, 3.50 ERA)
- Baltimore: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, YES Network
- Yankees record: 17-12
- Orioles record: 11-17
Yankees vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)
Not only has Carlos Rodon been lights out as of late, giving up just one run in his last two outings, but all season long he’s been one of the better strikeout pitchers in baseball.
Rodon ranks in the 89th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 82nd percentile in whiff percentage, according to Statcast, and he’s picked up seven or more K’s in five of his six outings.
In each of his last four starts, Rodon has at least eight strikeouts. So, he should be in the mix to clear this plus-money prop against a Baltimore team that is 13th in MLB in strikeouts this season.
Rodon has also worked into the sixth inning in every start in the 2025 campaign, giving him a pretty decent floor when it comes to this market.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
New York scored just three runs in Monday’s series opener, but the Yankees could be in line for a bounce-back game against Gibson.
The veteran right-hander has not pitched in an MLB game in 2025, and I’m not sold on him pitching deep into this matchup in his season debut. So, that means the Orioles would have to get some kind of relief from their bullpen, which has a shaky 4.74 ERA on the season.
Plus, Rodon has been lights out as of late, and he has not allowed more than four hits in a single start in the 2025 season. The New York bullpen (3.09 ERA) has been much more trustworthy than the Orioles’ this season.
While New York was unable to win with No. 5 starter Will Warren on the bump on Monday, this is a prime bounce-back spot for the defending American League champs.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
