Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action opens up with a rubber match between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. EST.

New York took Game 2 of this series on Tuesday night, scoring six early runs to snap a four-game losing streak. The Yankees are now 5-1 this season against the O’s, and they’ll have ace Max Fried (2.91 ERA) on the mound in this series finale.

Baltimore will counter with righty Kyle Bradish (4.83 ERA), who has struggled so far in the 2026 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Yankees as clear favorites on the road, and New York would love to win this series to remain within striking distance of the top spot in the AL East. Plus, Anthony Volpe is back after New York placed Jose Caballero on the injured list on Tuesday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matinee matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Orioles +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Yankees: -173

Orioles: +142

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -121)

Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

New York: Max Fried (4-2, 2.91 ERA)

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 4.83 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Prime Video, MASN

Yankees record: 27-16

Orioles record: 19-24

Yankees vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Fried OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-166)

Earlier this month, Fried threw just 5.1 innings of three-run ball in a win over the O’s – the second time this season that he failed to get through six innings.

Despite that, I’m going to bet on Fried completing six frames (recording 18 or more outs) on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yankees ace has been one of the best pitchers in MLB, ranking in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected batting average against in 2026. He’s allowed just 38 hits in 58.2 innings of work this season, and he even pitched six innings in his last start despite being tagged for five runs by the Milwaukee Brewers.

I’m eyeing this as a bounce-back spot for Fried, especially against an O’s team that is 25th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching in 2026.

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Yankees have a massive advantage on the mound in this matchup, and their offense finally got going again in Tuesday’s win.

This season, Fried has led New York to a 5-4 record in nine starts, but he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of those outings. So, that gives the Yankees a pretty solid floor in this game, especially since Baltimore hasn't fared well against lefties in 2026.

I already touched on some of Fried’s advanced numbers in the prop section of this piece (92nd percentile in expected ERA), and the Yankees star should be able to outduel Bradish in the early innings.

The Orioles righty ranks in the 40th percentile in expected ERA, the 21st percentile in walk percentage and the 17th percentile in barrel percentage in the 2026 season. Bradish has given at least three runs in all but one of his eight starts, and the Yanks tagged him for six hits and five runs in just four innings earlier this month.

On top of that, the O’s are just 2-6 when Bradish takes the mound this season.

I’ll gladly back the Yankees to win outright with Fried on the bump this afternoon.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-173 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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