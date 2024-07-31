Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 31 (Fade Nestor Cortes)
The New York Yankees are looking to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday when the two squads meet for a matinee matchup in Philly at 12:35 p.m. EST.
New York has turned in a couple of impressive offensive performances, hanging on to win in extra innings on Tuesday behind multiple Jazz Chisholm Jr. home runs.
Philadelphia came into this series with the best record in baseball, but the Yankees have shown they can compete with anyone, especially when they’re bats are going like they have since the weekend.
New York is still half a game back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, so it would love to close out this series with a sweep to extend its winning streak to five.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Wednesday’s matchup.
Yankees vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Spread
- Yankees +1.5 (-180)
- Phillies -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +114
- Phillies: -135
Total
- 9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Yankees vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-9, 4.13 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (7-6, 3.05 ERA)
Yankees vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 31
- Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Yankees record: 64-45
- Phillies record: 65-42
Yankees vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Could the Jazz Chisholm era get off to an even better start in New York? The newly acquired star has four homers in two games this series and has been on base and scored in all three of his matchups as a Yankee. Chisholm is an interesting prop target on Wednesday if you expect his hot hitting to continue.
Philadelphia Phillies
Cristopher Sanchez: Can Sanchez be the stopper for the Phillies and help them avoid the sweep? This season, Philadelphia is 10-10 in Sanchez’s starts, and he’s posted a 3.05 ERA, 2.70 FIP and 3.57 expected ERA in 2024. The Yankees are just 16th in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching, so Sanchez could be a sneaky player to back on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Even though New York has been red hot, I don’t think it’s going to be able to pull off the sweep on Wednesday.
The main reason why?
Lefty Nestor Cortes has struggled mightily for the Yankees as of late. New York has lost his last six starts, and it is just 7-15 straight up when Cortes is on the mound in 2024. The Phillies are also the No. 1 offense in terms of OPS against left-handed pitching this season.
Cortes’ ERA has jumped from 3.36 to 4.13 over this six-game losing streak, and I think Sanchez is a much better pitcher than him in 2024.
Not only that, but the Yankees have skated by in extras in two games on this four-game streak. At some point, that luck is going to run out.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-135)
