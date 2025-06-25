Yankees vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
The Yankees’ rough June stretch continues as they fell to 10-12 after a second loss to the Reds. New York dropped a 5-4 game in extra innings on Tuesday and now they are in jeopardy of getting swept.
Cincinnati sits in fourth place in the NL Central, but is only 4 1/2 games out of first place.
Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA) has been all as advertised for the Yankees. He owns a 2.26 ERA on the road for the Bombers when facing Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13 ERA) on Wednesday. Singer has been steady for the Reds, but holds an average 3.62 ERA at home.
Let’s see how the series finale could play out with a player prop and a game prediction.
Yankees vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-146)
- Reds +1.5 (+122)
Moneyline
- Yankees (-215)
- Reds (+180)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+102)
- Under 9.5 (-124)
Yankees vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA)
- Reds: Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13 ERA)
Yankees vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime, FDSN Ohio
- Yankees Record: 45-34
- Reds Record: 42-38
Yankees vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton Home Run (+215 at FanDuel)
I think offense is due from the Yankees either way tonight, but Stanton is who I’ll be rolling the dice on as he is on a three-game hit streak. He is yet to hit a home run since returning from injury this month, but he’s blasting 97.3 mph exit velocity, while his hard-hit rate and bat speed is within the very top qualifying percentile of baseball. The Reds are home to more home runs than any other ball club and Singer can be prone to contact with .347 xwOBA allowed.
Yankees vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Laying runs for -146 is not ideal, but Fried is a legit Cy Young candidate and I don’t see a world where a well-below average Cincinnati offense can overcome him to sweep the Yankees. We know the Yankees boast plenty of power between Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and co.; Singer’s Statcast metrics reveal he can be vulnerable to power with a 41.5% hard-hit rate, 10.9% barrel rate, and .347 xwOBA allowed.
New York dwarfs Cincinnati in batting average, OPS and any other bar talk stat you can think of, but more specifically, they still pump out hard-hit balls (exit velocity ≥ 95 mph) at a healthy clip of around 27%. As mentioned, the Great American Ball Park is the No. 1 home run-hitting venue in the game. The Yankees are due to take advantage of that with Fried anchoring them on the hill.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-146 at FanDuel)
