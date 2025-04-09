Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon, and New York is looking to avoid a sweep after getting shut out on Tuesday.
The Tigers are now 7-4 on the season, and this matchup could be one that favors the home team again, as Jack Flaherty gets the ball against Yankees lefty Max Fried.
New York struggled mightily against reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal on Tuesday, and Flaherty could be another tough test, as he enters this game with a 2.38 ERA.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
- Tigers +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -155
- Tigers: +130
Total
- 7 (Over -110/Under -110)
Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (1-0, 2.61 ERA)
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.38 ERA)
Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Yankees record: 6-5
- Tigers record: 7-4
Yankees vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Max Fried UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-160)
While Fried has a favorable matchup – Detroit averages over nine strikeouts per game – I’m not sold on him clearing this number on Wednesday.
The Yankees lefty has thrown just 10.1 innings in two starts this season, punching out four and six hitters in those games. He has eclipsed the 90-pitch mark in each of those starts, but I’m not sold on Fried pitching deep enough into this one to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jack Flaherty UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
This season, Flaherty has given up just six total hits in 11.1 innings of work, and the Tigers have shut down the Yankees so far in this series. New York has just 13 hits across the first two games, scoring two total runs.
Flaherty allowed just 135 hits in 162 innings of work last season, and he’s posted a 0.88 WHIP to open the 2025 campaign.
Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
These two teams have actually been two of the best offenses in baseball, ranking third (New York) and seventh (Detroit) in batting average through their first 11 games.
However, I think this pitching matchup is one of the best in baseball on Wednesday, as both Fried and Flaherty have allowed just three total earned runs in the 2025 campaign.
Fried allowed two runs in 4.2 innings in his first start of the season, and then he followed that up with 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Flaherty, on the other hand, has given up just six hits in 11.1 innings of work, allowing two earned runs in his first outing (six total) and one earned run in his second outing.
While the first five innings UNDER did not hit in Flaherty’s first start, I think this is a great spot to back that prop with the Yankees’ offense sputtering.
New York has scored just two runs in this entire series, and it has struggled against top-line pitchers like Zac Gallen and Skubal.
With two top-tier pitchers on the bump, I think we can trust them to keep this game low-scoring early.
Pick: First Five Innings UNDER 3.5 Runs (+100 at DraftKings)
