Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12 (Bet This Luis Gil Prop)
The New York Yankees have moved into a tie with the Baltimore Orioles for first in the AL East, and they’re beginning what should be an easy series against baseball’s worst team, the Chicago White Sox, on Monday.
Chicago has just 28 wins this season, dropping three games in a row and nine of its last 10 heading into this matchup.
Two young pitchers will be on the mound in this game, as Luis Gil looks to add to his Rookie of the Year caliber season with the Yankees against Ky Bush, who is making the second start of his career for Chicago.
New York is set as a massive favorite, but should bettors be willing to lay the juice with the Yankees in this one?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday night’s series opener.
Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-192)
- White Sox +1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -340
- White Sox: +260
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Gil (12-5, 3.06 ERA)
- Chicago: Ky Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 12
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Chicago, YES Network
- Yankees record: 70-49
- White Sox record: 28-91
Yankees vs. White Sox Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Aaron Judge has been slightly worse against left-handed pitching, but that’s elite still based on his standards. Judge is hitting .297 with a .681 slugging percentage against lefties, hitting 10 homers in 91 at bats. Judge is a massive favorite to win the AL MVP, and he may tee off on this weak Chicago pitching staff in this series.
Chicago White Sox
Ky Bush: A second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Bush made his MLB debut on Aug. 5, allowing three runs on two hits across four innings in a loss to the Oakland Athletics. The issue for Bush in that debut? He walked five batters, and now he has to face a Yankees team that leads MLB in walks per game at 4.06.
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
I don’t feel like laying this price on the moneyline – or the run line – with the Yankees, but it’s impossible to bet on the 28-win White Sox.
So, why not take a shot at a prop in this game?
All season long, Gil has been a tough pitcher to get to in the hit column, giving up just 73 total hits in 117.2 innings of work. Even though he’s struggled with command at times, he still has an ultra-impressive 1.11 WHIP this season.
Now, Gil gets a crack at the worst team in baseball – the White Sox – who rank dead last in OPS and batting average and 29th in the league in total hits.
Gil has allowed four or fewer hits in 16 of his 22 outings this season, including just two hits across five innings in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels.
It’s possible that New York limits the innings of the young starter down the stretch to make sure he can pitch in the playoffs, and Gil’s elite strikeout stuff makes him a tougher pitcher to hit regardless.
With Chicago’s offensive struggles in 2024, Gil is a must bet at this number on Monday.
Pick: Luis Gil UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
