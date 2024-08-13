Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 13 (Fade Nestor Cortes)
The New York Yankees put up an absolute clunker on Monday night, losing 12-2 to the Chicago White Sox – the worst team in Major League Baseball.
The loss dropped the Yanks to just five games over .500 when they face teams that are below .500 on the season, a concerning mark for a team with World Series aspirations.
The Yankees will look to bounce back on Tuesday night, but things won’t be easy with struggling lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. taking the mound. Cortes is the subject of my best bet for this game – in the prop market – but there is so much more to know about Game 2 of this early-week series.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and key players to watch before we break down a Cortes bet on Tuesday.
Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-185)
- White Sox +1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -298
- White Sox: +240
Total
- 9 (Over -122/Under +102)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-10, 4.42 ERA)
- Chicago: Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.91 ERA)
Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago
- Yankees record: 70-50
- White Sox record: 29-91
Yankees vs. White Sox Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes: Things have not gone well for Nestor Cortes as of late, and he’s led the Yankees to just a 8-16 record in his 24 starts, making it extremely tough to lay the juice with New York tonight. Cortes has a 7.67 ERA since July 1.
Chicago White Sox
Gavin Sheets: It hasn’t been a great season for Gavin Sheets, who is hitting just .231, but he had a massive game against the Yankees on Monday, picking up four hits in five at bats and driving in four runs. Will the Sox keep him in the lineup against a lefty on Tuesday?
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
If you’re thinking of laying the juice with the Yankees tonight – don’t.
New York has won just 33 percent of the games that Cortes has pitched in this season, and the lefty has been terrible over his last six starts. After watching the Yankees lose as -340 favorites on Monday, the prop market is the way to go in this matchup.
The White Sox put up 12 runs in that win, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the league’s worst offense get to Cortes, who has allowed 39 hits and 10 walks in his last 29.1 innings of work.
Cortes has allowed at least three earned runs in seven of his last eight starts, so getting this prop at plus money feels like a no-brainer, even though the Chicago offense hasn’t been good in 2024.
Pick: Nestor Cortes OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.