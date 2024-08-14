Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 14 (How to Bet Total)
The New York Yankees are looking to win their series with Major League Baseball’s worst team – the Chicago White Sox – on Wednesday night.
The White Sox won Game 1 of this series, but the Yankees rode a three-homer game from Juan Soto on Tuesday to even the series. Now, the Yankees really need to finish strong on Wednesday, but they’ll have struggling youngster Will Warren (11.17 ERA) on the mound.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and more for this game with the Yankees set as massive favorites on the road.
Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-155)
- White Sox +1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -258
- White Sox: +210
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren (0-1, 11.17 ERA)
- Chicago: Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65 ERA)
Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago
- Yankees record: 71-50
- White Sox record: 29-92
Yankees vs. White Sox Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Juan Soto: An MVP candidate this season, Soto put on a show on Tuesday night, hitting three home runs and driving in all four runs in the Yankees 4-1 win. All season long, Soto has been one of the best hitters in baseball, slashing .306/.434/.608 with 33 homers and 86 runs batted in.
Chicago White Sox
Davis Martin: Youngster Davis Martin is coming off the best start of his 2024 season, pitching six innings of two-run ball against the Oakland A’s. The White Sox still found a way to lose that game. Martin has given up 11 hits and five runs in 12.1 innings of work in 2024.
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
There’s a no-brainer bet to make in this matchup: The OVER.
In Warren’s two starts for the Yankees this season, they have scored 13 and and 10 combined runs, mainly due to Warren’s struggles.
The righty allowed eight earned runs on eight hits in just 4.1 innings in his last start, and he’s given up 12 earned runs in 9.2 innings of work this season.
Martin really hasn’t been much better – outside of his third outing – allowing four runs in 3.2 innings of work in his other start in 2024.
The White Sox bullpen is also terrible, ranking 28th in Major League Baseball with a 4.89 ERA.
Chicago’s offense isn’t great, but it did score 12 runs against New York in the series opener. I’ll take the OVER with two struggling pitchers on the mound.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.