Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

Elena Rybakina entered this year's French Open already a Grand Slam winner in 2026, capturing the Australian Open in March. She's now the No. 2-ranked women's tennis player in the world, and is looking to make a statement at Roland-Garros.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for her second-round match against Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Elena Rybakina Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Yuliia Starodubtseva +760

Elena Rybakina -1300

Total

18.5 (Over -112/Under -118)

Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Elena Rybakina How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 7:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Elena Rybakina: History and Tournament Results

This will be the first time these two tennis players will face each other in their career.

Yuliia Starodubtseva

Yuliia Starodubtseva is still early in her young career, but her best finish at a Grand Slam came at this tournament last year, when he made it to the third round, which included an upset win against Anastasia Potapova. She has her work cut out for her if she wants to make it to the third round again this year. She'll have to try to pull off an even bigger upset against Rybakina.

She defeated Anna Blinkova in the first round of this year's Roland-Garros.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina already has two Grand Slam titles in her career, but she has yet to go on a deep run at the French Open. Her best finishes were quarterfinal appearances in both 2021 and 2024. She hopes to use the momentum from her Australian Open victory and turn that into her best career finish at Roland-Garros.

She defeated Veronika Erjavec 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round.

Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Best Bet

I'm always looking to sell high on a player that has peaked in recent weeks, so that's what I'm going to do in this situation with Rybakina. I won't go as far as to bet on her to lose outright, but betting on Starodubtseva to win a set at north of 2-1 odds is a risk I'm willing to take.

Starodubtseva has plenty of room to improve in her young career, but she has posted some strong finishes on clay recently, including making it all the way to the semifinals at Trophée Clarins earlier this month, before eventually losing to Madison Keys in three sets in the semifinals. She also made it all the wya to the final at the Credit One Charleston Open on clay, before losing to Jessica Pegula.

I'm willing to bet she steals a set on Wednesday morning.

Pick: Yuliia Starodubtseva to Win a Set (+210)

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