Is Zach Ertz Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is listed as questionable in Week 16 against his former team – the Philadelphia Eagles – due to a concussion and shoulder injury.
Ertz was limited in practice this week as he works his way back from the concussion.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ertz is trending towards playing on Sunday.
This season, Ertz has been a reliable pass catcher for the Commanders, reeling in 54 of his 77 targets for 526 yards and four scores.
With Washington fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, Ertz likely will do everything he can to suit up in this divisional clash.
The Commanders are set as home underdogs in this game, but there is a way to bet on them in the prop market rather than taking a side.
Here’s the best prop bet for Washington’s passing game in Week 16.
Best Zach Ertz Prop for NFL Week 16 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zach Ertz OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (+100)
Earlier this season, Ertz made six catches (on seven targets) for 47 yards and a score against this Philly defense.
He has over 35.5 receiving yards in seven of his 14 games this season, and he's been targeted a good amount by Jayden Daniels -- at least six times in four of his last five weeks.
While Ertz isn't a big-play threat, he is a steady chain mover for this Washington offense. If the Commanders fall behind, Ertz should have a big game with Daniels likely forced to throw the ball a lot.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.