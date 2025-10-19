Is Zach Ertz Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Cowboys)
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder, calf) is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys after logging a limited practice on Friday.
Ertz was a full participant in Thursday's practice, so it's possible that his late-week downgrade is what has put his status in question for this divisional matchup.
Ertz has played in every game for Washington this season, catching 20 passes for 192 yards and three scores. He's become a solid safety net for Jayden Daniels early in the quarterback's career.
If Ertz can play, he could be worth a look in the prop market against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
However, the SI team has a played that may be undervalued in this market in Week 7.
Best Commanders Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Cowboys
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bet for the Washington passing game with Ertz, Samuel and Terry McLaurin all on the injury report.
Luke McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (+380)
Luke McCaffrey has become a touchdown machine this year. He already has three touchdowns on the season, and Kliff Kingsbury has clearly schemed some plays to get McCaffrey in the open. Now that he gets to face arguably the worst secondary in the NFL, I wouldn't be surprised to see him score a fourth touchdown on Sunday and cash in this bet for us at +380.
Bettors may want to wait to bet on the Washington passing game until Sunday's final injury report, but McCaffrey should be worth a look with both Samuel and McLaurin sidelined.
