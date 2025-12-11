Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine has only missed two games so far this season, but he's popped up on the team's injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.
LaVine has been ruled out with a sore right thumb, joining star forward Domantas Sabonis (knee, out) and point guard Dennis Schroder (hip, doubtful) on the injury report.
This is a major blow to a Sacramento team that is just 6-18 in the 2025-26 season, holding the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. LaVine has been a consistent scorer for the Kings, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3.
Oddsmakers have set the Kings as double-digit underdogs on Thursday against a Denver team that is 2-1 against them in the 2025-26 season.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop target for the Kings with LaVine out of the lineup.
Best Kings Prop Bet vs. Nuggets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Russell Westbrook to Record a Double-Double (-134)
The Kings are down arguably their two best offensive players on Thursday night with Sabonis and LaVine sidelined, which should open up a major role for Russell Westbrook on offense.
The veteran guard is averaging 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season, recording nine double-doubles in 24 appearances. Westbrook has become the lead guard in this Kings offense, especially with Dennis Schroder (doubtful for this game) banged up.
The former league MVP has four double-doubles in the last 10 games that Sabonis has missed, and he’s worth a look to get 10 boards or 10 assists against his former team.
Overall this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 potential assists (13.2 over his last 10 games) and 10.6 rebound chances (10.3 over his last 10 games) per night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.