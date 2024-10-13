Is Zack Moss Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Giants)
The Cincinnati Bengals will have both of their top running backs in action for Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.
Zack Moss and Chase Brown are expected to play on Sunday, a great sign after Moss went down with an ankle injury in Cincy’s Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
It appears that Brown (who was limited on Thursday in practice) is also over his quad issue, giving the Bengals a potent offensive attack against a Giants team that upset the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Moss has been a pleasant surprise in his first season with the Bengals, and he’s become a solid player to target in the prop market because he’s involved in both the running and passing game.
Here’s a quick look at his prop bets for Sunday night against the Giants.
Zack Moss Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 10.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Rushing Yards: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -125
So far this season, Moss has at least nine carries in every game, and he’s been targeted 19 times, reeling in 15 receptions.
While Moss isn’t putting up huge yardage numbers – his season high for rushing is 12 carries for 58 yards – he has found a way to get into the end zone in three of his five games.
I don’t mind an anytime touchdown scorer play for Moss in this matchup, but the Giants have allowed just two scores to running backs so far in 2024.
Since Brown and Moss are going to split the workload on the ground – Moss played 67 percent of the snaps last week – bettors may want to look to Moss as a receiver (at least three catches and 27 receiving yards in three straight weeks) if they’re interested in his props tonight.
The Giants have allowed the sixth most catches (28) and fifth-most receiving yards (244) to opposing running backs this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.