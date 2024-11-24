Is Zamir White Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Raiders)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (quad) is listed as doubtful in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.
To make matters worse, the Raiders are also likely going to be down Alexander Mattison, who is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
This is terrible news for a Raiders offense that is already one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking 29th in yards per play and 32nd in EPA/Play.
If Mattison and White are both unable to go, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah reportedly would get the start in their place against a Denver defense that is allowing the fewest yards per play in the league this season.
Abdullah had eight touches in the Raiders’ loss to Denver earlier this season, but how will he fare in a featured role?
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Week 12 against Denver.
Best Ameer Abdullah Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 35.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
Abdullah has primarily been a receiver in the 2024 season, catching 17 of 20 targets for 76 yards and one score.
He only has 17 carries on the season, turning them to 82 yards. He did play a big role against Denver earlier this season, carrying the ball five times for 42 yards and picking up three catches for nine yards.
It’s hard to bet on anyone against this Denver defense, but Abdullah may have a chance to hit the OVER on his rushing or receiving yards simply because he’ll be the featured back in Week 12.
If anything, I’d lean with him in the passing game, as he’s usually had a bigger role there even when Mattison and White are healthy. The Raiders may go by committee on the ground in Week 12.
